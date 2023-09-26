"Lmao, someone’s getting fired" - Fans react to the official PGA Tour handle posting a meme mocking Justin Thomas

The PGA Tour's official Twitter account poked fun at Zach Johnson's decision to pick Justin Thomas as one of the six Ryder Cup selections but deleted the post within a few hours.

The 30-year-old golfer had one of his worst seasons on the PGA Tour, finishing 71st in the FedEx Cup standings. However, to everyone's surprise, he was chosen as one of the six captain's picks for the Ryder Cup, which raised many eyebrows.

On Monday, September 25, the PGA Tour's official Twitter handle (formerly known as Twitter) shared a viral Kevin James meme, taking a dig at Thomas' selection. The post had garnered more than 300,000 views before being deleted.

The PGA Tour handle's actions drew a lot of attention from online fans. Several felt the meme was hilarious and shouldn't have been deleted. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Lmao, someoneee’s getting fired 😂"

"Just when I was excited that there was a change of pace behind their social media strategy. 😓"

"I hope they didn't get fired because that's quality."

"There’s no way this was a real post"

"This is a good tweet why would they delete it 😓😓"

"Why… I laughed my ass off to that"

"I’ll take “things that didn’t happen” for $400 Alex"

"Funny tweet too."

"Kind of a banger."

"Haha. How many LIV tears fit in the Ryder cup?"

"Wow soft"

Justin Thomas' performance in the 2022–23 season explored

Justin Thomas during the first round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship

The two-time major champion had a tough 2022–23 season. He managed just three top-10 finishes in 20 starts this season. It was the first time since 2015 that he couldn't secure even a single win on the PGA Tour.

The 15-time PGA Tour winner also failed to make the cut in six events, including three majors. He was the defending champion at the PGA Championship, but he finished T-65 this year.

Justin Thomas couldn't secure an automatic spot in the Ryder Cup squad and also failed to make it into the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time since his debut. He was last seen at the Fortinet Championship, where he finished solo fifth at 15-under.

Here's a look at Thomas' performance in the 2022–23 season:

The CJ Cup In South Carolina - T40

Hero World Challenge* - 5

Sentry Tournament of Champions - T25

Farmers Insurance Open - T25

Wm Phoenix Open - 4

The Genesis Invitational - T20

Arnold Palmer Invitational - T21

The Players Championship - T60

Valspar Championship - T10

Masters Tournament - Cut

RBC Heritage - T25

Wells Fargo Championship - T14

PGA Championship - T65

The Memorial Tournament - Cut

US Open - Cut

Travelers Championship - T9

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Cut

Genesis Scottish Open - T60

The Open Championship - Cut

3M Open - Cut

Wyndham Championship - T12

Fortinet Championship - 5

Thomas will be in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup this week. For the uninitiated, he has a terrific record in team events, and US supporters will be hoping to see him back in form in Rome.