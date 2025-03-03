"Loaded with B list?" - Fans react to the Seminole Pro-Member event's 'stacked' field ft. Tiger Woods

The 2025 Seminole Pro-Member event, featuring a stellar field including Tiger Woods, will take place on Monday, March 3. The tournament will be held in South Florida and features amateur players and professional golfers playing together.

Ad

The field has some big names, including the legendary golfer Tiger Woods, along with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, US team Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, Rolex World No. 1 Nelly Korda, two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, along several other big names.

Nuclr Golf shared a post on its X (formerly Twitter) account about the loaded field of the Seminole Pro-Member event, along with the caption:

"#LOADED FIELD — Tomorrow’s Seminole Pro-Member field is so stacked, it would beat many tour events."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans jumped to the comment section to react to the field.

"Loaded with B list?" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Definitely the morning flight is the A flight," another fan said.

Some fans suggested having these players at the PGA Tour event, The Cognizant Classic.

"It would have been nice if these guys played the cognizant," a fan said.

A fan said that the field is stacked every year, while some were critical of the field.

"It’s stacked every year and every year the same accounts flog it," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Stacked? The only top tier golfer playing is Rory. Lots of bottom tier players," one fan commented.

"Why are they playing in this" a fan added.

A look into the field of the Seminole Pro-Member 2025

This year's Seminole Pro-Member event features a stellar field, that will start their game at 7:20 a.m. ET on March 3. The field features Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Ernie Els, Adam Scott, Corey Conners, Jessica Korda, Nick Hardy, and Cameron Young.

Ad

Players start their game on the first tee hole at 7:20 a.m. ET, while on the tenth at 7:25 a.m. ET. Jhonattan Vegas will take the first tee shot at 7:20 a.m. in a group with Matt Cahill, Tom Brady, and John Bannon, while on the tenth hole, Nick Hardy will start the game in a group with Bill Haughland, Brett Overman, and Brian Campbell.

Here are the tee times of some notable pairings at the 2025 Seminole Pro-Member event:

Ad

Tee 1

7:20 a.m.: John Bannon, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Brady, Matt Cahill

7:38 a.m.:Seth Waugh, Tiger Woods, Shane Battier, Keegan Bradley

7:56 a.m.:Collin Morikawa, David Novak, Craig Johnson, Danny Willett

8:14 a.m.:Mike Walrath, Justin Thomas, Bill Davis, Billy Horschel

8:32 a.m.: Gerry McIlroy, Rory McIlroy, Ed Herlihy, Shane Lowry

12:10 p.m.: John Waldron, Nelly Korda, Mike Troy, Jessica Korda

1:00 p.m.: Spider Miller, Doug Ghim, Tim Neher, Trevor Immelman

Ad

Tee 10

7:25 a.m.: Bill Haughland, Nick Hardy, Brett Overman, Brian Campbell

7:52 a.m.: Tommy Frist, Max Greyserman, Steve Siegfried, Denny McCarthy

8:37 a.m.: Scott Mahoney, Brandt Snedeker, Mike McCoy, Zach Johnson

9:04 a.m.: Eric Gleacher, Luke Donald, Brooke Cooper, Camilo Villegas

12:25 p.m.: Andrew Whiteley, Antoine Rozner, Tom Frazier, Sam Ryder

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback