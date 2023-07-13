"Longest in the world is my Horseshoe Farms" - Indianapolis Colts owner takes a jab at Tiger Woods latest golf course project     

Tiger Woods is away from the golf course but he can't stay away from news. The 15-time major champion becomes the talk of the town every now and then.

Aside from shooting long shots on the greens, Woods enjoys developing golf courses. He owns TGR, a design firm that has created dozens of golf courses across the world.

Tiger Woods Company also revealed plans to begin construction on its newest property, an 18-hole golf course called Marcelle Club in Park City, Utah. The new course would be almost 8,000 yards long, with a par-3 on the 15th hole and a par 5 on the tenth.

Woods's mammoth project has captured the attention of the golf world, and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay recently triggered the Jupiter-based golfer in a recent Twitter post.

"Tiger is building a long course (below left)—-but the longest in the WORLD is my Horseshoe Farms (below right) in northern Indiana—-8,160 yds, 71 par, incl. a 710 yd par 5!", Irsay stated.

It is pertinent to note that so far there is no defending quote from Tiger Woods.

"My intent is to create a world-class golf experience"- Tiger Woods on his new golf course project

Tiger Woods announced the new mega project in February 2023. The 15-time major champion had revealed to create two golf courses at the Marcella Club in Utah.

Announcing the project on his social media, Woods mentioned that he wanted to create the golf course to give a world-class golf experience to people.

"I’m excited to announce my latest golf course design project at Marcella Club in Park City, Utah. The course will offer engaging play for every ability. My intent is to create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club’s vision for modern luxury living," he wrote.

In the official release on TigerWoods.com, the five-time Master's winner wrote:

"The course has been routed to take advantage of the incredible long-range vistas while also incorporating contrasting intimate valleys between the ridges to create a truly unique and memorable golf experience. The course will provide a stern test for low handicap golfers, yet also present a fun, family friendly experience to allow individuals of all skill levels to come together and enjoy the course."

“The championship course will feature generous landing areas helping players to keep the ball in play while still challenging players with strategic choices and angles off the tee for the best opportunities to score," he added.

Tiger Woods' new golf course is said to be around 8000 yards long from the back trees. It contains one par 5 on the tenth hole that may reach 700 yards and another par 3 that can reach 292 yards.

The course will be built 700 feet above sea level, with a few par 4s measuring fewer than 400 yards. There may be parred 3s stretching up to 150 yards as part of the 36-hole course shared by Marcella at Jordanelle Ridge and Marcella Mountain.

