“Looking fwd to teaming up again” – When Lexi Thompson shared a major throwback picture with Jordan Spieth from when she was 13

In 2008, Jordan Spieth, at 13 years old, and Lexi Thompson partnered up for the Junior Ryder Cup. The American team won the match 22-2, as expected as Spieth and Thompson triumphed in their corresponding European pairing.

The old-school photos of the duo were posted by them to promote the Drive, Chip and Putt Championships in 2016. The throwback pictures were posted on Twitter in the same year.

"In NYC to support @DriveChipPutt with @JordanSpieth ! Looking fwd to teaming up again like the old days" ;) #USA

"Off to NYC to support @DriveChipPutt w/ @Lexi tomorrow. Not the 1st time the two of us have teamed up." #throwback

The duo has a total of 29 wins since the time of the pictures, inluding 5 major victories. The two of them were one of the brightest stars of the golf scene at the time. They have paved the way for dual events - including the PGA and LPGA.

The Drive, Chip and Putt Championships is a nationwide initiative started by USGA, PGA of America and the Masters Tournament. This aims to develop young golf talent across America. The competition allows youngsters to compete and hone the most fundamental skills of golf. The national finals are televised live just before the Masters Tournament.

The 2016 Drive, Chip and Putt tournament was won by Alyssa Montgomery, from Knoxville Tennesy.

Lexi Thompson's young dive into the LPGA

Thompson was the youngest golfer ever to qualify for the US Women's Open, at the age of twelve. She then started playing professionally at the age of fifteen and became the youngest ever to have a LPGA win - at 16 years and seven months.

Navistar LPGA Classic 2011 - Final Round - Lexi Thompson (via Getty)

In 2011, she won the Navistar LPGA Classic competition. Lexi Thompson's debut victory was by a margin of five strokes to the second place Tiffany Joh who was eight years senior than her. She scored an impressive total of 271 and overnight became the face of the LPGA.