"Looks like most college players" - Fans react to Anthony Kim's swing from recent practice

As per multiple reports, Anthony Kim is set to make a comeback in professional golf, and he has ramped up his practice in the last few weeks. Clips have emerged on social media platforms where he can be seen practicing his swing on the golf course.

Kim, who last played competitive golf in 2012, had his career cut short due to multiple injury problems. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles tendon but still had to stay away from the golf course. Since then, he has been getting insurance as per the PGA Tour's disability insurance policy.

NUCLR Golf shared a clip on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Kim was practicing his swing at the Madison Club, La Quinta, in California. In the clip, he was sporting a white hat, black hoodie, and grey track pants as he swung the ball to a good distance.

Fans had varied reactions to the clip. While some fans were excited, many shared concerns about whether he could emulate this in professional golf events. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Looks like most college players. Let’s see if he can roll it in from everywhere again. That’s the difference"

"38 is the new 25 … he’s got 10 years in him at least .. ask @PhilMickelson"

"Dude was a boss back in the day. Best of luck to him wherever he decides to play."

"Insurance companies are looking for clawbacks as we speak"

"Tiger’s range sessions also looked great. Until he got in a competitive event."

"AK vs Blockie in the next 'the match'"

"Need to know what sticks he’s using"

"He should play in the waste management this year."

"Taking divots. Tiger would say he needs to dial it in a bit more."

"Haven't read the articles, but to me the biggest question is why now?"

"What are we doing here, gang? “Former professional hits stock 7-iron on a driving range!” Incredible!!!"

"Nah I ain’t working on this mf’s time. Get back through qualifying, don’t want this has been taking the spots of grinders or the future of golf."

"What happens with his whole insurance policy thing?"

"Wearing sweats to the most expensive golf course in America."

"Still looks pure"

When did Anthony Kim last play on the PGA Tour?

Anthony Kim last made a start on the PGA Tour in 2012 at the Wells Fargo Championship but had to pull out of the event after shooting 74 in the first round. This was his third straight withdrawal from the events of that season.

Wachovia Championship, AT&T National, and Shell Houston Open are Kim's three wins on the PGA Tour. His third-place finish at the 2010 Masters Tournament is his best result at the major championship. Besides, he also made a T5 finish at the 2011 Open Championship.