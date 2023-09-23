“Looks like a fourth grader gave him that fade” – Fans react to Sam Burns’ fresh ‘USA’ trim mullet for the Ryder Cup

Sam Burns is set to sport a mullet with 'USA' inscribed on the side at the upcoming Ryder Cup. Burns will be competing in his first Ryder Cup after being selected as one of the six captain's picks by Zach Johnson.
With the biennial event just a few days away, he has embraced a fresh 'mullet' hairstyle. NUCLR Golf shared a video on Twitter in which the 27-year-old was sporting a T-shirt with USA written on it.
Burns could be seen proudly displaying a mullet with a 'hair tattoo' of 'USA' on the right side. He is the second US Ryder Cup team member to sport a mullet after Brooks Koepka was seen with the same look at LIV Golf Chicago on Friday, September 22.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) had a hilarious response to the golfer's new look. While many took a dig at him, stating that some child wrote the USA, few opined that he was trying to imitate Cameron Smith, who has been known to rock a mullet for years now.
Here's a look at some of the comments:
"Looks like a fourth grader gave him that fade"
"Did a 3 year old write that USA?"
"Just makes it 10x better that the USA is scribbled."
"They just have never had any style! 😂😂😂"
"Barber had to be off the sauce when etching in that USA."
"That's brutal. The whole look, all of it, take it away"
"My 10 yr old/ team got this tourney cut once for little league. Lost all three games."
"Just a wannabe Cameron Smith"
"That's hideous."
"Oh my. Are we gonna get a Freedom Flow Bros pairing of Brooks and Burns? #FreedomFlow #FreedomFlowBros"
"The mullet mafia heading to Italy"
"Amazing move by team USA. Very few things more American than the mullet."
"These guys all trying to be cam smith"
How has Sam Burns performed in the 2022–23 season? A look at the golfer's results in the ongoing season
Burns made 19 cuts in 26 starts this season and six top-10 finishes. He claimed his lone victory of the season at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play after beating Cameron Young 6 and 5 in the championship match.
Here's a look at Sam Burns' performance in the 2022-23:
- Sanderson Farms Championship - T30
- The Cj Cup In South Carolina - T7
- Cadence Bank Houston Open - W/D
- Hero World Challenge* - 12
- Sentry Tournament of Champions - 32
- The American Express - T11
- Wm Phoenix Open - T6
- The Genesis Invitational - Cut
- Arnold Palmer Invitational - Cut
- The Players Championship - T35
- Valspar Championship - 6
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play - 1
- Masters Tournament - T29
- RBC Heritage - T15
- Zurich Classic Of New Orleans - T11
- Wells Fargo Championship - Cut
- PGA Championship - Cut
- Charles Schwab Challenge - T6
- The Memorial Tournament - T16
- RBC Canadian Open - Cut
- U.S. Open - T32
- Genesis Scottish Open - T19
- The Open Championship - Cut
- Wyndham Championship - T14
- FedEx St. Jude Championship - T52
- BMW Championship - T15
- Tour Championship ** - T9