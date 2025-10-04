Akie Iwai moved back to the top of the leaderboard at the Lotte Championship after shooting 1-under 71. Following the 54-hole action, the Japanese star finished at 13-under and had a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim, Minami Katsu, and Megan Khang.

The final round of the Lotte Championship will start on Saturday, October 4 at 8:43 am ET and the players will play from split tees. Sofia Garcia, Miyu Yamashita, and Ilhee Lee will be the first to begin from the first tee while In Gee Chun, Linnea Strom, and Lucy Li will tee off from the tenth hole.

Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the final round of the Lotte Championship 2025:

Tee 1

8:43 am: Sofia Garcia (PAR), Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Ilhee Lee (KOR)

8:54 am: Jin Hee Im (KOR), Kumkang Park (KOR), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

9:05 am: Azahara Munoz (ESP), Elizabeth Szokol (USA), Paula Reto (RSA)

9:16 am: Ina Yoon (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Kate Smith-Stroh (USA)

9:27 am: Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR), Charley Hull (ENG), Allisen Corpuz (USA)

9:38 am: Ruixin Liu (CHN), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Celine Borge (NOR)

9:49 am: Somi Lee (KOR), Dewi Weber (NED), Mariel Galdiano (USA)

10:00 am: Chisato Iwai (JPN), Rio Takeda (JPN), Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

10:11 am: Andrea Lee (USA), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Patty Tavatanakit (THA)

10:22 am: Nelly Korda (USA), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), A Lim Kim (KOR)

10:33 am: Pornanong Phatlum (THA), Jessica Porvasnik (USA), Youmin Hwang (KOR)

10:44 am: Megan Khang (USA), Peiyun Chien (TPE), Brooke Matthews (USA)

10:55 am: Akie Iwai (JPN), Minami Katsu (JPN), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)

Tee 10

8:43 am: In Gee Chun (KOR), Linnea Strom (SWE), Lucy Li (USA)

8:54 am: Robyn Choi (AUS), Lauren Hartlage (USA), Cassie Porter (AUS)

9:05 am: Yuna Nishimura (JPN), Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN), Stacy Lewis (USA)

9:16 am: Ana Belac (SLO), Narin An (KOR), Hyo Joon Jang (KOR)

9:27 am: Ryann O'Toole (USA), Amy Yang (KOR), Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

9:38 am: Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Brianna Do (USA), Hira Naveed (AUS)

9:49 am: Jaravee Boonchant (THA), Kristen Gillman (USA), Stephanie Meadow (NIR)

10:00 am: Alena Sharp (CAN), Sophia Popov (GER), Sung Hyun Park (KOR)

10:11 am: Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Frida Kinhult (SWE), Caroline Masson (GER)

10:22 am: Ingrid Lindblad (SWE), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Adela Cernousek (FRA)

10:33 am: Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Yahui Zhang (CHN)

10:44 am: Jiwon Jeon (KOR), Polly Mack (GER)

