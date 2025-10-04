Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:30 GMT
LOTTE Championship Presented By Hoakalei 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Lotte Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Akie Iwai moved back to the top of the leaderboard at the Lotte Championship after shooting 1-under 71. Following the 54-hole action, the Japanese star finished at 13-under and had a one-stroke lead over Hyo Joo Kim, Minami Katsu, and Megan Khang.

The final round of the Lotte Championship will start on Saturday, October 4 at 8:43 am ET and the players will play from split tees. Sofia Garcia, Miyu Yamashita, and Ilhee Lee will be the first to begin from the first tee while In Gee Chun, Linnea Strom, and Lucy Li will tee off from the tenth hole.

Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Akie Iwai takes the lead at the Lotte Championship (Image Source: Getty)
Akie Iwai takes the lead at the Lotte Championship (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the tee time details for the final round of the Lotte Championship 2025:

Tee 1

  • 8:43 am: Sofia Garcia (PAR), Miyu Yamashita (JPN), Ilhee Lee (KOR)
  • 8:54 am: Jin Hee Im (KOR), Kumkang Park (KOR), Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
  • 9:05 am: Azahara Munoz (ESP), Elizabeth Szokol (USA), Paula Reto (RSA)
  • 9:16 am: Ina Yoon (KOR), Gabriela Ruffels (AUS), Kate Smith-Stroh (USA)
  • 9:27 am: Jeongeun Lee5 (KOR), Charley Hull (ENG), Allisen Corpuz (USA)
  • 9:38 am: Ruixin Liu (CHN), Brooke M. Henderson (CAN), Celine Borge (NOR)
  • 9:49 am: Somi Lee (KOR), Dewi Weber (NED), Mariel Galdiano (USA)
  • 10:00 am: Chisato Iwai (JPN), Rio Takeda (JPN), Nataliya Guseva (UNA)
  • 10:11 am: Andrea Lee (USA), Pajaree Anannarukarn (THA), Patty Tavatanakit (THA)
  • 10:22 am: Nelly Korda (USA), Nasa Hataoka (JPN), A Lim Kim (KOR)
  • 10:33 am: Pornanong Phatlum (THA), Jessica Porvasnik (USA), Youmin Hwang (KOR)
  • 10:44 am: Megan Khang (USA), Peiyun Chien (TPE), Brooke Matthews (USA)
  • 10:55 am: Akie Iwai (JPN), Minami Katsu (JPN), Hyo Joo Kim (KOR)
Tee 10

  • 8:43 am: In Gee Chun (KOR), Linnea Strom (SWE), Lucy Li (USA)
  • 8:54 am: Robyn Choi (AUS), Lauren Hartlage (USA), Cassie Porter (AUS)
  • 9:05 am: Yuna Nishimura (JPN), Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN), Stacy Lewis (USA)
  • 9:16 am: Ana Belac (SLO), Narin An (KOR), Hyo Joon Jang (KOR)
  • 9:27 am: Ryann O'Toole (USA), Amy Yang (KOR), Sarah Schmelzel (USA)
  • 9:38 am: Jasmine Suwannapura (THA), Brianna Do (USA), Hira Naveed (AUS)
  • 9:49 am: Jaravee Boonchant (THA), Kristen Gillman (USA), Stephanie Meadow (NIR)
  • 10:00 am: Alena Sharp (CAN), Sophia Popov (GER), Sung Hyun Park (KOR)
  • 10:11 am: Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Frida Kinhult (SWE), Caroline Masson (GER)
  • 10:22 am: Ingrid Lindblad (SWE), Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), Adela Cernousek (FRA)
  • 10:33 am: Hye-Jin Choi (KOR), Yahui Zhang (CHN)
  • 10:44 am: Jiwon Jeon (KOR), Polly Mack (GER)
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
