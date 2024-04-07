Lottie Woad makes incredible comeback to win 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad rallied from behind in the final few holes on Sunday to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur, beating Bailey Shoemaker by one stroke difference.

Woad began the Sunday round at 5-under after 36 holes and remained at five under after 14 holes with the help of two bogeys and two birdies. By then, Shoemaker had taken the lead by posting 6-under 66 and aggregating at 7-under for the week.

However, Woad birdied three of the remaining four holes of the round to overtake Shoemaker and become the first European player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur champion. She also became only the third player after Arnold Palmer (1960) and Mark O’Meara (1998) to win at Augusta National Golf Club by birdying their final two holes to win by one stroke.

During the post-round interview, Woad reflected on her win.

"To be in the mix on the back nine at Augusta is something that everyone dreams about," she said as per Guardian. “So I was trying to really embrace it. It’s just really cool to be standing in the same place as the Masters champions have stood and to be following in their footsteps a little bit."

Woad's win at the Augusta National means she will compete at the upcoming Women's Open and the US Women's Open.

Ingrid Lindblad finished third at four strokes behind after shooting 3-under 69 on Saturday. Jasmine Koo shot 2-under 70 to finish solo fourth after aggregating at 3-under.

Leaderboard for the Augusta National Women's Amateur explored

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur:

1: Lottie Woad: -8

2: Bailey Shoemaker: -7

3: Ingrid Lindblad: -4

4: Jasmine Koo: -3

T5: Casey Weidenfeld: -2

T5: Gianna Clemente: -2

7: Hannah Darling: -1

T8: Rachel Kuehn: +1

T8: Asterisk Talley: +1

T8: Hailey Borja: +1

T8: Mirabel Ting: +1

T8: Eila Galitsky: +1

T8: Maisie Filler: +1

T14: Lauren Kim: +2

T14: Rin Yoshida: +2

T14: Amanda Sambach: +2

T17: Carla Bernat Escuder: +3

T17: Hinano Muguruma: +3

T17: Sayaka Teraoka: +3

T20: Farah O'Keefe: +4

T20: Andrea Revuelta: +4

T20: Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio: +4

T20: Megha Ganne: +4

T24: Paula Martin Sampedro: +5

T24: Louise Rydqvist: +5

T26: Amari Avery: +6

T26: Kajsa Arwefjäll: +6

28: Nora Sundberg: +7

29: Mamika Shinchi: +8

T30: Emilia Migliaccio: +9

T30: Laney Frye: +9

T30: Catherine Park: +9

T30: Maria Jose Marin: +9

T30: Francesca Fiorellini: +9

35: Hailee Cooper: +10