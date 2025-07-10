Lottie Woad sheds light on her KPMG Irish Open victory despite ‘weather’ not being great as she remains 2 points behind her LPGA dream

Amateur English golfer Lottie Woad grabbed attention after winning the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The 21-year-old registered a six-stroke win in the game over Madelene Sagstrom and became the first amateur golfer since 2022 to win on the Ladies European Tour.

On Wednesday, July 9, LET and LPGA Tour shared a short clip of Woad's interview in which she opened up about her win and the weather conditions. She said:

"The weather wasn't great most of the days, so I feel like I know how to play in the wind. I had a good lead going into Saturday and then shot six under, so that kind of just wrapped it up, I guess, and I had a seven-shot lead going into the final round."

Lottie Woad started the final round in the lead on the first tee hole. She made a birdie on the second hole before adding another birdie on the fourth hole, but then struggled on the next hole and carded a bogey on it. She added another birdie on the front nine, while on the back nine she carded three birdies and a bogey for a round of 69.

Madelene Sagstrom, on the other hand, started the game with an opening round of 68, followed by a second round of 71. She carded two more rounds of 70 and 68 to settle with a score of 15-under for second place. Amelia Garvey settled in third place, followed by Charley Hull in fourth place. Fatima Fernandez Cano settled in a tie for fifth place at 10-under with Hannah Screen, Chiara Tamburlini, and Kirsten Rudgeley.

Lottie Woad at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open Golf Championship - Day Four - Source: Getty

Woad is just two points away from getting her LPGA Tour card through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway (LEAP). A player needs a minimum of 20 points in the current year, and the last three-year calendar will earn the Tour card. After her win at the KPMG Irish Open, Woad will play in the next three events on the LPGA.

Lottie Woad shares a heartfelt post after winning the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open

Lottie Woad shared a few pictures of her with the trophy of the 2025 KPMG Women’s Irish Open on her Instagram account, along with a heartfelt caption, reflecting on her win. She wrote:

"A week to remember in Ireland! 🇮🇪 Super happy to win The KPMG Women’s Irish Open 🏆 (-21) Thank you @kpmgwomensopen @letgolf for an amazing event, and to everyone for the support all week!!"

Lottie Woad started her campaign at the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open with an opening round of 68, followed by a second round of 67. She then carded the next round of 67, followed by the final round of 69 to settle at 21-under.

