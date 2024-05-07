Louis Oosthuizen declines 2024 PGA Championship invite - Reports

Louis Oosthuizen will reportedly not be in the field for the 2024 PGA Championship being played at Valhalla Golf Club from May 16-19. His name is not among the 16 LIV players confirmed by the PGA of America for the event. The South African was initially expected to participate in the Major.

The PGA of America reportedly extended official invitations to six LIV Golf players on Monday, May 6. According to AP reporter Doug Ferguson, Louis Oosthuizen also received one but declined the invitation. Ferguson posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Turns out PGA offered Oosthuizen an invitation. He turned it down because of personal commitments. Not sure what those were."

The six players who received special invitations were Talor Gooch, David Puig, Lucas Herbert, Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk and Patrick Reed.

They join Joaquin Niemann (who also received a special invitation in early March) and the exempted LIV players Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton and Andy Ogletree.

Louis Oosthuizen has participated in 13 editions of the PGA Championship with 10 cuts passed and two second places (2017, 2021) as his best results. His most recent participation was in 2022.

A look at Louis Oosthuizen's 2024 season

Louis Oosthuizen is among the LIV Golf players who are trying to climb the Official World Golf Ranking by playing on circuits such as the DP World Tour and the Asian Tour. He has done well in that endeavor this season.

Oosthuizen participated in the opening two tournaments of the DP World Tour's 2024 season that were played at the end of the 2023 calendar year. The South African won both events (Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Mauritius Open) in consecutive weeks.

He subsequently joined LIV Golf where he has played seven tournaments, both individually and as the captain of the Stinger GC. Oosthuizen has four top 10s including two second-place finishes and is fourth in the individual season standings.

On the team front, Stinger GC managed two second-place finishes and one third-place finish in seven events and is fifth in the team standings.

Oosthuizen also played at the Asian Tour's International Series Oman where he finished second.