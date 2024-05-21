Louisville Mayor assures transparency in checking proper protocol procedure during Scottie Scheffler's arrest - "There will be action taken"

Scottie Scheffler's life off the golf course has recently been a rollercoaster ride with the World No. 1 getting arrested during the PGA Championship. Scottie Scheffler's arrest came early morning on Day 2 of the Major for disrupting traffic flow during a fatal pedestrian crash.

The incident happened right outside the Valhalla Golf Course and Scottie Scheffler was put in handcuffs and taken to the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department. Scheffler was charged with three counts of assault and one count of felony on the grounds of second degree assault of a police officer.

The World No. 1 golfer was released from custody soon after however and returned to play at the PGA Championship. During the entire incident, the officer who arrested Scheffler did not have his bodycam turned on (according to ESPN). Hence, to maintain transparency and ensure that proper protocol was followed, the Mayor of Louisville, Craig Greenberg, said via the Louisville Courier Journal:

“I think that’s critically important that we do that, not just in high profile events like took place on Friday, but on a regular basis. And if policies are not being followed, there will be transparency about that. There will be action taken."

The Louisville Metro Police Department also said that further updates about the investigation will be provided next week.

Scottie Scheffler's arraignment postponed to June 3

The charges against Scottie Scheffler will not be dismissed, and while the golfer has gone home after the PGA Championship, his arraignment will take place on June 3. The arraignment was originally scheduled to be held on May 21 but has now been postponed by nearly two weeks.

Speaking about the investigation that is happening into the incident, LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said (via the Louisville Courier Journal):

"The internal investigation is still ongoing. Any policy violations that are revealed through the course of the investigation will be appropriately addressed according to LMPD's disciplinary protocol."

Scottie Scheffler cited the entire incident as a big misunderstanding and a chaotic situation. Scheffler was trying to reach the Valhalla Golf Course when he steered his car into the wrong lane. When Scheffler attempted to stop his car, a police officer involved got dragged which caused injuries to his wrist and leg.

According to Scheffler's attorney, the golfer had complete permission to do so to enter the golf course and the officer that stopped Scheffler was not aware of the same. Scheffler was released and went on to play at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 8th.