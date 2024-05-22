Louisville Metro PD to give "update" on Scottie Scheffler case in a press conference

Scottie Scheffler's arrest is still a hot topic in the golf world, even though it has been almost a week since it happened. The case could take a new twist this Thursday, May 23, as authorities will provide new information.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has called a press conference for 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The press briefing will be attended by the city's Major Craig Greenberg and Chief of Police Jacquelyn Gwin-Villaroel.

The LMPD revealed that the reason for the press conference was to give an "update on the internal investigation into the incident regarding Detective Bryan Gillis and Mr. Scheffler."

The release itself states that "all currently available video footage regarding the incident will be released."

Scottie Scheffler was arrested in the early hours of last Friday morning while en route to Valhalla Golf Club to play the second round of the 2024 PGA Championship. Minutes earlier, a traffic accident claimed the life of a person.

As a result of the earlier event, traffic was at a standstill but Scottie Scheffler attempted to pass the police stop and was arrested, as a result. Scheffler later asserted that he didn't recognize the individual who halted him as a police officer, and he also admitted to not fully comprehending the instructions provided to him.

The police officer involved reported different behavior on the part of Scottie Scheffler. The World No. 1 was arrested and charged with four criminal offenses, the most serious of which was an assault in the second degree.

Scottie Scheffler was detained for several hours until a judge admitted his release on bail. One of the co-owners of Valhalla Golf Club, Jimmy Kirchdorfer, was in charge of driving him to the venue.

Other details about Scottie Scheffler's case

According to a CNN report, senior Louisville police officers consider the most serious existing charge against Scottie Scheffler (second-degree assault) to be excessive. The news agency quoted its sources without revealing their names.

The report also stated that its source claimed to have participated in a meeting with Louisville police officers, where those present discussed the charges against Scheffler. The group of officers considered the assault charge excessive, according to the anonymous source.

It is unclear whether or not the officers presented their concerns to the district attorney, the report added.

The charge of second-degree assault is considered a felony in the Kentucky legal system and carries penalties ranging from five to 10 years in prison, as well as fines ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

Scheffler's arraignment hearing was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, but was postponed to June 3 at the request of Steve Romines, Scheffler's attorney. The prosecution objected to this postponement, despite which the judge granted the request.