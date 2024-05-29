Louisville PD set to drop charges against Scottie Scheffler according to reports

The Scottie Scheffler arrest saga might have just been given its final update. As per a new report from NUCLR GOLF and Terry Meiners, the charges against the world number one golfer are expected to be dropped today, May 29, in Louisville.

Meiners reported that Scheffler, as part of the agreement, would not pursue any legal action against the police officer who was previously penalized for failing to turn on his body cam.

Neither side will pursue any legal action despite there being reported wrongdoing from both parties. At the time of writing, Scheffler appears to have dodged a bullet.

Scottie Scheffler might not face arraignment

Scottie Scheffler was due to appear in court for his delayed arraignment on June 3. The arrest initially occurred on May 17 and the original arraignment date was May 21.

Scheffler's legal team had insisted that they'd fight the charges in court. Footage surfaced that seemed to show that the charges were slightly inaccurate, but at that time, prosecutors were not ready to drop the charges.

However, since then, more footage has arisen of Scheffler discussing the event with another officer after his arrest. That was revealed earlier in the day on Wednesday and the report that his charges would be dropped came mere hours later. It's unclear if the two instances are related.

Scottie Scheffler won't face legal ramifications

In the video, Scottie Scheffler kept insisting that he had no idea who the man was who was trying to stop him from driving through the open entrance to the PGA Championship. The officer told him he had to stop for anyone regardless, and the golfer noted the tension and confusion surrounding the entire situation.

Scheffler said (via NUCLR GOLF):

"I'm still shaking. He didn't say, 'Police, get out of the car.' He just hit me with his flashlight and yelled (at me) to get out of the car."

Scheffler was arrested trying to get into the PGA Championship venue at Valhalla after a fatal crash earlier that morning blocked the road. He then went to jail briefly before the second round, returning to shoot 66. Scheffler eventually finished tied for eighth at the Major.

