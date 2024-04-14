“Love LIV…Thank you for what you have done for golf”: Greg Norman shares ‘powerful and poignant’ reaction from patrons at Masters

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman returned to Augusta National as a spectator for the Masters over the weekend. Primarily there during Round 2, Norman got a different look at the tournament and spent some time with fans. According to the CEO, many of those fans shared touching sentiments towards him, what he's doing for the sport at large and so much more.

Norman said via his Instagram account:

"The few days I spent at Augusta walking for the first time ever behind the ropes, embedded in heartbeat of golf - the patrons - were extremely powerful and poignant."

He said that hundreds or thousands of people gave him "unanimous support" for his endeavors with LIV Golf. He revealed some of the things they said to him which touched him so:

"It was humbling, moving and I was taken back by your words of encouragement - 'Thank you for what you have done for golf.' 'Don’t stop.' 'Love LIV,' and the one that got to me personally and emotionally 'Welcome back.'"

The LIV Golf CEO went on to admit that his right hand got quite sore from shaking hands with and giving hugs to so many fans. Calling golf the winner, he went on to say:

"Thank you all for the 3 days of incredible and touching memories! And to the players contending the final round today, enjoy the purity of the game ahead, focus and play hard. Golf is always the winner!"

Norman was not invited by Augusta chair Fred Ridley but decided to visit on his own accord.

Are any LIV Golf members in position to win the Masters?

Bryson DeChambeau began the tournament on fire, posting a seven under 65 in the first round. He led after one round, making him LIV Golf's best chance to dethrone the PGA Tour at the Masters.

Bryson DeChambeau represents LIV's best shot

He has faltered a bit since then, but he's still the best chance. He trails Scottie Scheffler by four strokes, but he's still three under par and within shouting distance of the leader.

That's more than most LIV players can say. Patrick Reed is one over and Jon Rahm, the defending champion, is an astonishing five over. Phil Mickelson is six over, and several others didn't even make the cut.