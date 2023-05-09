LPGA 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field and player rankings explored

A week after a successful LA Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is back with the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.
Ahead of the event, the LPGA Tour released the event’s field, which features some of the biggest names on the circuit. The Cognizant Founders Cup boasts a 144-player field featuring 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
The event will be headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more. The four-day outing will also mark the first appearance of the LPGA Tour in the Eastern time zone in 2023.
Being played in its originally intended slot, the Cognizant Founders Cup will have a $3 million purse on offer.
2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field
Here are the top 25 ranked players in the Cognizant Founders Cup field:
- 1 Nelly Korda
- 2 Lydia Ko
- 3 Jin Young Ko
- 4 Lilia Vu
- 5 Atthaya Thitikul
- 6 Minjee Lee
- 7 Lexi Thompson
- 8 Brooke Henderson
- 10 Georgia Hall
- 11 Celine Boutier
- 13 Xiyu Lin
- 14 Hannah Green
- 15 Nasa Hataoka
- 20 Ashleigh Buhai
- 21 Ruoning Yin
- 22 Allisen Corpuz
- 24 Jennifer Kupcho
- 25 Hye Jin Choi
Here is the complete field for the LPGA Tour event:
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Karen Chung
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Laura Davies
- Manon De Roey
- Perrine Delacour
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Dana Fall
- Maria Fassi
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Sofia Garcia
- Julieta Granada
- Hannah Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Yu-Sang Hou
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Hyo Joon Jang
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Minami Katsu
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Grace Kim
- Gina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Aline Krauter
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Ines Laklalech
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Min Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Lucy Li
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Katie Lu (a)
- Polly Mack
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Morgane Metraux
- Azahara Munoz
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Alexa Pano
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Kum-Kang Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Valery Plata
- Mel Reid
- Riley Rennell
- Paula Reto
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Ellinor Sudow
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Bailey Tardy
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Gabriella Then
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Mariajo Uribe
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Samantha Wagner
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Xiaowen Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
More details on the Cognizant Founders Cup, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.