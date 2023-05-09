LPGA 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field and player rankings explored

A week after a successful LA Championship outing, the LPGA Tour is back with the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J.

Ahead of the event, the LPGA Tour released the event’s field, which features some of the biggest names on the circuit. The Cognizant Founders Cup boasts a 144-player field featuring 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

The event will be headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko and more. The four-day outing will also mark the first appearance of the LPGA Tour in the Eastern time zone in 2023.

Being played in its originally intended slot, the Cognizant Founders Cup will have a $3 million purse on offer.

2023 Cognizant Founders Cup field

Here are the top 25 ranked players in the Cognizant Founders Cup field:

1 Nelly Korda

2 Lydia Ko

3 Jin Young Ko

4 Lilia Vu

5 Atthaya Thitikul

6 Minjee Lee

7 Lexi Thompson

8 Brooke Henderson

10 Georgia Hall

11 Celine Boutier

13 Xiyu Lin

14 Hannah Green

15 Nasa Hataoka

20 Ashleigh Buhai

21 Ruoning Yin

22 Allisen Corpuz

24 Jennifer Kupcho

25 Hye Jin Choi

Here is the complete field for the LPGA Tour event:

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Karen Chung

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Laura Davies

Manon De Roey

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Dana Fall

Maria Fassi

Luna Sobron Galmes

Sofia Garcia

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Daniela Holmqvist

Yu-Sang Hou

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Grace Kim

Gina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Aline Krauter

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Ines Laklalech

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Min Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Katie Lu (a)

Polly Mack

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Alexa Pano

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Kum-Kang Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Valery Plata

Mel Reid

Riley Rennell

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Ellinor Sudow

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Samantha Wagner

Chanettee Wannasaen

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

More details on the Cognizant Founders Cup, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.

