LPGA 2023 Lotte Championship: How to watch, schedule, venue, tee times, and more

The LPGA Tour moves to Hawaii for the 2023 Lotte Championship, which will start on Wednesday, April 12, at the Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Oahu.

The 2023 Lotte Championship will not feature big names like Lydia Ko or Nelly Korda as the tournament is taking place just a week before the Chevron Championship, the first major tournament of the season.

The 2023 Lotte Championship will be telecast on the Golf Channel on all four days starting on April 12. Here are the TV schedule details for the tournament (all times EST):

Wednesday, April 12

Round 1: 7-11 pm

Thursday, April 13

Round 2: 7-11 pm

Friday, April 14

Round 3: 7-11 pm

Saturday, April 15

Round 4: 7-11 pm

Tee times for the 2023 Lotte Championship, round 1

Hyo Joo Kim is the defending champion at Lotte Championship

Here are the tee time details and pairings for the first round of the 2023 Lotte Championship that begins on Wednesday, April 12:

7 am (Hole 1) : Mariah Stackhouse, Hae Ran Ryu, Ellinor Sudow

: Mariah Stackhouse, Hae Ran Ryu, Ellinor Sudow 7 am (Hole 10) : Brianna Do, Kum-Kang Park, Jenny Coleman

: Brianna Do, Kum-Kang Park, Jenny Coleman 7:11 am (Hole 1) : Linnea Strom, Su Oh, Pernilla Lindberg

: Linnea Strom, Su Oh, Pernilla Lindberg 7:11 am (Hole 10) : Muni He, Lauren Hartlage, Yan Liu

: Muni He, Lauren Hartlage, Yan Liu 7:22 am (Hole 1) : Riley Rennell, Jeongeun Lee Jennifer Song

: Riley Rennell, Jeongeun Lee Jennifer Song 7:22 am (Hole 10) : Grace Kim, Sung Hyun Park, Charlotte Thomas

: Grace Kim, Sung Hyun Park, Charlotte Thomas 7:33 am (Hole 1) : Polly Mack, Minami Katsu, Alana Uriell

: Polly Mack, Minami Katsu, Alana Uriell 7:33 am (Hole 10) : Lucy Li, Sarah Jane Smith, Amy Olson

: Lucy Li, Sarah Jane Smith, Amy Olson 7:44 am (Hole 1) : Pornanong Phatlum, Jasmine Suwannapura, Marina Alex

: Pornanong Phatlum, Jasmine Suwannapura, Marina Alex 7:44 am (Hole 10) : Brooke M. Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim, Allisen Corpuz

: Brooke M. Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim, Allisen Corpuz 7:55 am (Hole 1) : Esther Henseleit, Hye-Jin Choi, Yealimi Noh

: Esther Henseleit, Hye-Jin Choi, Yealimi Noh 7:55 am (Hole 10) : Hinako Shibuno, Sophia Schubert, Ayaka Furue

: Hinako Shibuno, Sophia Schubert, Ayaka Furue 8:06 am (Hole 1) : Stephanie Kyriacou, Kelly Tan, Brittany Altomare

: Stephanie Kyriacou, Kelly Tan, Brittany Altomare 8:06 am (Hole 10) : Nasa Hataoka, Stacy Lewis, In Kyung Kim

: Nasa Hataoka, Stacy Lewis, In Kyung Kim 8:17 am (Hole 1) : Amanda Doherty, Lauren Stephenson, Cristie Kerr

: Amanda Doherty, Lauren Stephenson, Cristie Kerr 8:17 am (Hole 10) : Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Haeji Kang Nanna, Koerstz Madsen

: Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Haeji Kang Nanna, Koerstz Madsen 8:28 am (Hole 1): Hyo Joon Jang, Celine Borge, Tiffany Chan

Hyo Joon Jang, Celine Borge, Tiffany Chan 8:28 am (Hole 10) : Gabriella Then, Sanna Nuutinen, Haylee Harford

: Gabriella Then, Sanna Nuutinen, Haylee Harford 8:39 am (Hole 1) Chanettee Wannasaen, Ana Belac, Vicky Hurst

Chanettee Wannasaen, Ana Belac, Vicky Hurst 8:39 am (Hole 10) : Ines Laklalec, Valery Plata, Bailey Tardy

: Ines Laklalec, Valery Plata, Bailey Tardy 8:50 am (Hole 1) Erika Hara, Manon De Roey, Laura Wearn

Erika Hara, Manon De Roey, Laura Wearn 8:50 am (Hole 10) : Roberta Liti, Kim Kaufman, Karen Chung

: Roberta Liti, Kim Kaufman, Karen Chung 9:01 am (Hole 1) : Gigi Stoll, Louise Ridderstrom, Magdalena Simmermacher

: Gigi Stoll, Louise Ridderstrom, Magdalena Simmermacher 9:01 am (Hole 10) : Sofia Garcia, Maria Torres Alexa Pano

: Sofia Garcia, Maria Torres Alexa Pano 11:55 am (Hole 1) : Allison Emrey, Haru Nomura, Dottie Ardina,

: Allison Emrey, Haru Nomura, Dottie Ardina, 11:55 am (Hole 10) : Maddie Szeryk, Anne Van Dam, Rachel Rohanna,

: Maddie Szeryk, Anne Van Dam, Rachel Rohanna, 12:06 pm (Hole 1) : Pavarisa Yoktuan, Yaeeun Hong, Janie Jackson,

: Pavarisa Yoktuan, Yaeeun Hong, Janie Jackson, 12:06 pm (Hole 10) : Ayako Uehara, Alena Sharp, Yu-Sang Hou

: Ayako Uehara, Alena Sharp, Yu-Sang Hou 12:17 pm (Hole 1) : Dana Fall, Lindy Duncan, Dewi Weber

: Dana Fall, Lindy Duncan, Dewi Weber 12:17 pm (Hole 10) : Mi Hyang Lee, Xiaowen Yin, Karis Davidson

: Mi Hyang Lee, Xiaowen Yin, Karis Davidson 12:28 pm (Hole 1) : Kiira Riihijarvi, Christina Kim, Mel Reidz

: Kiira Riihijarvi, Christina Kim, Mel Reidz 12 : 28 pm (Hole 10) : Gina Kim, Mariajo Uribe, Azahara Muno

: : Gina Kim, Mariajo Uribe, Azahara Muno 12:39 pm (Hole 1) : Lizette Salas, Sarah Kemp, Georgia Hall

: Lizette Salas, Sarah Kemp, Georgia Hall 12:39 pm (Hole 10) : Annie Park, Wei-Ling Hsu, Ryann O'Toole

: Annie Park, Wei-Ling Hsu, Ryann O'Toole 12:50 pm (Hole 1) : Celine Boutier, In Gee Chun, Paula Reto

: Celine Boutier, In Gee Chun, Paula Reto 12:50 pm (Hole 10) : Sarah Schmelzel, Pauline Roussin, Frida Kinhult

: Sarah Schmelzel, Pauline Roussin, Frida Kinhult 1:01 pm (Hole 1) : Jennifer Chang, Bronte Law, Paula Creamer

: Jennifer Chang, Bronte Law, Paula Creamer 1:01 pm (Hole 10) : Morgane Metraux, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Emma Talley

: Morgane Metraux, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Emma Talley 1:12 pm (Hole 1) : Ruixin Liu, Lauren Coughlin, Stephanie Meadow

: Ruixin Liu, Lauren Coughlin, Stephanie Meadow 1:12 pm (Hole 10) : Yu Liu, Perrine Delacour, Peiyun Chien

: Yu Liu, Perrine Delacour, Peiyun Chien 1:23 pm (Hole 1) : Marissa Steen, Samantha Wagner, Weiwei Zhang

: Marissa Steen, Samantha Wagner, Weiwei Zhang 1:23 pm (Hole 10) : Min Lee, Bianca Pagdanganan, Luna Sobron Galmes

: Min Lee, Bianca Pagdanganan, Luna Sobron Galmes 1:34 pm (Hole 1) : Dani Holmqvist, Linnea Johansson, Aline Krauter

: Dani Holmqvist, Linnea Johansson, Aline Krauter 1:34 pm (Hole 10) : Aditi Ashok, Caroline Inglis, Isi Gabsa

: Aditi Ashok, Caroline Inglis, Isi Gabsa 1:45 pm (Hole 1) : Mariel Galdiano, Jing Yan, Arpichaya Yubol

: Mariel Galdiano, Jing Yan, Arpichaya Yubol 1:45 pm (Hole 10) : Yuna Nishimura, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Siyun Liu

: Yuna Nishimura, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Siyun Liu 1:56 pm (Hole 1) : Jaravee Boonchant, Youmin Hwang, Ilhee Lee

: Jaravee Boonchant, Youmin Hwang, Ilhee Lee 1:56 pm (Hole 10): Yu Jin Sung, Soo Bin Joo, Teresa Lu

