LPGA announces new commissioner as ex-Dallas Mavericks advisory council member Craig Kessler set to replace Liz Moore

On its 75th anniversary, the LPGA Tour plans to make significant changes. The tour's board of directors has elected Craig Kessler as the 10th Commissioner.

He will soon replace Liz Moore, the current interim commissioner who took over after Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepped down from the position.

Kessler comes with a lot of professional experience and is considered an excellent choice to lead the Ladies Professional Golf Association at this time on the tour. In 2016, Kessler joined Topgolf as Chief Operating Officer and Head of Emerging Concepts. He guided in expansion of the company from 25 to 70 locations. Later, he was also appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the PGA of America.

This experience of Kessler is expected to lead the LPGA Tour to greater heights. The Chairman of the tour's Board of Directors, John B Veihmeyer, also shared this take on the development.

"We set out to find a transformational leader with a deep appreciation for the LPGA’s legacy and a clear vision of what’s possible for our future. Craig is an inspiring and engaging leader who brings a unique mix of executive leadership experience, deep relationships in the golf industry, and a genuine commitment to elevating women and girls through golf," he said as per a press release issued by LPGA.

Kessler also emphasized the stature of the LPGA Tour and acknowledged its role in helping young girls take up the sport.

"The LPGA stands at the intersection of world-class competition and global impact. From young girls who are picking up a club for the first time, to the LPGA Professionals helping teach this great game to people around the world, to the incredible athletes competing on Tour—the LPGA is driving the future of golf," Kessler said in a statement issued by the LPGA.

Kessler emphasized that running the Ladies Professional Golf Association is not like heading any other organization. But it's more than a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, since the tour is expanding rapidly.

Who was the last full-time commissioner of the LPGA?

In May 2021, the Ladies Professional Golf Association made a significant move by appointing Mollie Marcoux Samaan as its ninth Commissioner. Before joining the tour, she was the athletic director at Princeton University for more than seven years (2014-2021).

Under her, the tour's prize money climbed by 90%, and the aggregate purses of the five major championships more than doubled, rising from $23.4 million in 2021 to at least $47.8 million in 2025. Samaan also improved the LPGA's player assistance program and gender policies.

Samaan played a key role in ensuring full subsidized health care for LPGA for the first time since its inception. She made changes that contributed to the tour's rise in popularity. In December 2024, she resigned from her position, which led to Liz Moore, the tour's chief legal and technology officer, taking over as acting interim commissioner.

