LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup 2024: Schedule, prize money, venue and more

As the JM Eagle LA Championship comes to an end, the LPGA Tour will stop in New Jersey for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup. The tournament will be played at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey, from May 9 to 12, 2024.

The Upper Montclair Country Club was opened in 1928 and has hosted several men's and women's tournaments. The course will be hosting the Cognizant Founders Cup for the third time after 2022.

This year, the prize money at the Cognizant Founders Cup for the winner is $450,000. The total purse of the tournament is $3 million.

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup schedule

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup is a 72-hole format tournament. It will start with the first round on Thursday, May 9, and run through the weekend to conclude with the final round on Sunday, May 12. Here is the schedule for the Cognizant Founders Cup:

Round 1

Date: May 9, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: May 10, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: May 11, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: May 12, 2024

Day: Sunday

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money

Of the total $3 million doled out, the winner will take home $450,000. The runner-up wins $282,976 and the third position will win $205,279. Here's the list of prize money till 50th position:

1st: $450,000

2nd: $282,976

3rd: $205,279

4th: $158,799

5th: $127,816

6th: $104,576

7th: $87,534

8th: $76,690

9th: $76,690

10th: $68,944

11th: $58,097

12th: $54,223

13th: $50,815

14th: $47,717

15th: $44,928

16th: $42,449

17th: $40,282

18th: $38,422

19th: $36,873

20th: $35,633

21st: $34,395

22nd: $33,154

23rd: $31,916

24th: $30,675

25th: $29,592

26th: $28,508

27th: $27,421

28th: $26,337

29th: $25,253

30th: $24,324

31st: $23,394

32nd: $22,464

33rd: $21,534

34th: $20,604

35th: $19,831

36th: $19,056

37th: $18,283

38th: $17,507

39th: $16,731

40th: $16,112

41st: $15,493

42nd: $14,874

43rd: $14,252

44th: $13,634

45th: $13,169

46th: $12,704

47th: $12,239

48th: $11,774

49th: $11,309

50th: $10,844

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup venue

This year, Upper Montclair Country Club will be hosting the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup for the third time in a row. Some of the notable golf events that have been held at the course in the past are Thunderbird Classic, NFL Golf Classic, and Sybase Classic.

The course is a par 71 course and is 6,656 yards. The tournament has been held at several courses. In its first year in 2011, the tournament was held at Wildfire Golf Club in Phoenix, Arizona.

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup field

Nelly Korda will be in the limelight as she looks to become the first player to win her sixth consecutive on the LPGA Tour. She skipped the JM Eagle LA Championship and took a two-week break. Jin Young Ko won the last edition of the tournament and will look to defend her title.

Some other notable players to look for are Lydia Ko, Bailey Tardy, Patty Tavatanakit, Maja Stark, and Hae Ran Ryu. The field in New Jersey will consist of 29 major championship winners and 39 Olympians. Here's a complete list of players for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup:

Bailey Shoemaker (a) [USA] Ashley Shaw (a) [USA] Laura Wearn [USA] Sophia Schubert [USA] Celine Boutier [FRA] Ruoning Yin [CHN] Minjee Lee [AUS] Jin Young Ko [KOR] Atthaya Thitikul [THA] Xiyu Lin [CHN] Nasa Hataoka [JPN] Haeran Ryu [KOR] Nelly Korda [USA] Brooke M. Henderson [CAN] Angel Yin [USA] Yuka Saso [JPN] Amy Yang [KOR] Leona Maguire [IRL] Megan Khang [USA] Alison Lee [USA] Georgia Hall [ENG] Ashleigh Buhai [RSA] Linn Grant [SWE] Cheyenne Knight [USA] Rose Zhang [USA] Ariya Jutanugarn [THA] Carlota Ciganda [ESP] Hannah Green [AUS] Maja Stark [SWE] Grace Kim [AUS] A Lim Kim [KOR] Jenny Shin [KOR] Lizette Salas [USA] Jennifer Kupcho [USA] Hye-Jin Choi [KOR] Esther Henseleit [GER] Jodi Ewart Shadoff [ENG] Yu Liu [CHN] Pajaree Anannarukarn [THA] Aditi Ashok [IND] Gaby Lopez [MEX] Alexa Pano [USA] Linnea Strom [SWE] Anna Nordqvist [SWE] Sei Young Kim [KOR] Jasmine Suwannapura [THA] Yuna Nishimura [JPN] Peiyun Chien [TPE] Gemma Dryburgh [SCO] Chanettee Wannasaen [THA] Elizabeth Szokol [USA] Sophia Popov [GER] Patty Tavatanakit [THA] Madelene Sagstrom [SWE] Caroline Masson [GER] Perrine Delacour [FRA] Bianca Pagdanganan [PHI] Stephanie Kyriacou [AUS] Sarah Kemp [AUS] Andrea Lee [USA] Sarah Schmelzel [USA] Celine Borge [NOR] Albane Valenzuela [SUI] Azahara Munoz [ESP] Eun Hee Ji [KOR] Lauren Coughlin [USA] Mi Hyang Lee [KOR] Nanna Koerstz Madsen [DEN] Ryann O'Toole [USA] Emily Kristine Pedersen [DEN] Narin An [KOR] Stephanie Meadow [NIR] Matilda Castren [FIN] Maude-Aimee Leblanc [CAN] Minami Katsu [JPN] In Gee Chun [KOR] Maria Fassi [MEX] Yan Liu [CHN] Lindsey Weaver-Wright [USA] Lexi Thompson [USA] Olivia Cowan [GER] Paula Creamer [USA] Angela Stanford [USA] Hee Young Park [KOR] Jeongeun Lee6 [KOR] Pernilla Lindberg [SWE] Lydia Ko [NZL] Moriya Jutanugarn [THA] Marina Alex [USA] Paula Reto [RSA] Bailey Tardy [USA] Mone Inami [JPN] Gabriela Ruffels [AUS] Auston Kim [USA] Jiwon Jeon [KOR] Minji Kang [KOR] Agathe Laisne [FRA] Jenny Coleman [USA] Roberta Liti [ITA] Isabella Fierro [MEX] Kristen Gillman [USA] Pavarisa Yoktuan [THA] Hinako Shibuno [JPN] Wichanee Meechai [THA] Mel Reid [ENG] Stacy Lewis [USA] Gina Kim [USA] Lindy Duncan [USA] Karis Davidson [AUS] Arpichaya Yubol [THA] Jaravee Boonchant [THA] Wei-Ling Hsu [TPE] Morgane Metraux [SUI] Daniela Holmqvist [SWE] Brittany Lincicome [USA] Robyn Choi [AUS] Mao Saigo [JPN] So Mi Lee [KOR] Mina Harigae [USA] Gurleen Kaur [USA] Polly Mack [GER] Hyo Joon Jang [KOR] Yu Jin Sung [KOR] Yuri Yoshida [JPN] Laetitia Beck [ISR] Savannah Grewal [CAN] Isi Gabsa [GER] Mary Liu [CHN] Xiaowen Yin [CHN] Liqi Zeng [CHN] Hira Naveed [AUS] Lauren Hartlage [USA] Jing Yan [CHN] Jennifer Song [USA] Sofia Garcia [PAR] Yealimi Noh [USA] Lucy Li [USA] Jin Hee Im [KOR] Malia Nam [USA] Nataliya Guseva [UNA] Jeongeun Lee5 [KOR] Aline Krauter [GER] Kiira Riihijarvi [FIN] Kelly Tan [MAS]