LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup: Schedule, venue, prize money, tee times, and more

The LPGA Tour will head to the New Jersey Turnpike this week for the Cognizant Founders Cup, which will be played from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14 at Upper Montclair Country Club.
The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup will feature eight of the top 10 players in Rolex Rankings, including the defending champion Minjee Lee.
About the venue
Upper Montclair Country Club is an 18-hole course built in the 1920s designed by A.W. Tillinghast. It underwent a major renovation in 1956 by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., converting it into a 27-hole Championship layout. It is one of the few country clubs to host all three professional golf tour events.
Schedule for LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
The LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup will be telecast live on NBC's Golf Channel. Here's the schedule for the tournament:
Thursday, May 11
Round 1: 10:30 am-1:00 pm (GOLF Channel)
1-1:30 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
Friday, May 12
Round 2: 10:30 am-1:00 pm (GOLF Channel)
1-1:30 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, May 13
Round 3: 4-5 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
5:00-7:00 pm (NBC GOLF Channel)
Sunday, May 14
Round 4: 4-5 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)
5-7 pm (GOLF Channel)
Fans can also stream the tournament on NBC Sports App, Golfchannel.com, and Peacock.
Purse size and payout for the Cognizant Founders Cup
The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup will have a purse size of $3 million and the winner will receive $450,000.
Here's the payout for each player that will make the cut at the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup:
- 1: $450,000
- 2: $282,977
- 3: $205,279
- 4: $158,799
- 5: $127,815
- 6: $104,577
- 7: $87,535
- 8: $76,690
- 9: $68,943
- 10: $62,746
- 11: $58,097
- 12: $54,223
- 13: $50,815
- 14: $47,717
- 15: $44,928
- 16: $42,449
- 17: $40,282
- 18: $38,422
- 19: $36,873
- 20: $35,633
- 21: $34,395
- 22: $33,154
- 23: $31,917
- 24: $30,675
- 25: $29,592
- 26: $28,509
- 27: $27,422
- 28: $26,337
- 29: $25,253
- 30: $24,324
- 31: $23,393
- 32: $22,464
- 33: $21,535
- 34: $20,604
- 35: $19,831
- 36: $19,056
- 37: $18,283
- 38: $17,506
- 39: $16,731
- 40: $16,113
- 41: $15,494
- 42: $14,875
- 43: $14,253
- 44: $13,634
- 45: $13,169
- 46: $12,703
- 47: $12,238
- 48: $11,774
- 49: $11,309
- 50: $10,845
- 51: $10,536
- 52: $10,226
- 53: $9,914
- 54: $9,607
- 55: $9,295
- 56: $8,985
- 57: $8,676
- 58: $8,366
- 59: $8,057
- 60: $7,747
- 61: $7,593
- 62: $7,435
- 63: $7,282
- 64: $7,128
- 65: $6,970
Playing field at LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup
- A Lim Kim
- Aditi Ashok
- Albane Valenzuela
- Alexa Pano
- Aline Krauter
- Alison Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ally Ewing
- Amanda Doherty
- Amy Yang
- Andrea Lee
- Angel Yin
- Anna Nordqvist
- Annie Park
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Azahara Munoz
- Bailey Tardy
- Brittany Altomare
- Brittany Lincicome
- Bronte Law
- Brooke Henderson
- Carlota Ciganda
- Caroline Inglis
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Charlotte Thomas
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Cristie Kerr
- Dana Fall
- Daniela Darquea
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Ellinor Sudow
- Emma Talley
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Frida Kinhult
- Gabriella Then
- Gaby Lopez
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Georgia Hall
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joon Jang
- In Kyung Kim
- Ines Laklalech
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Chang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jennifer Song
- Jenny Shin
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jessica Korda
- Jin Young Ko
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Julieta Granada
- Karen Chung
- Karis Davidson
- Katie Lu (a)
- Kelly Tan
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Kum-Kang Park
- Laura Davies
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lauren Stephenson
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linnea Johansson
- Linnea Strom
- Lizette Salas
- Lucy Li
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Lydia Ko
- Maddie Szeryk
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Manon De Roey
- Maria Fassi
- Mariajo Uribe
- Marissa Steen
- Matilda Castren
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Megan Khang
- Mel Reid
- Min Lee
- Mina Harigae
- Minami Katsu
- Minjee Lee
- Morgane Metraux
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Nelly Korda
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Creamer
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Peiyun Chien
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Perrine Delacour
- Polly Mack
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Riley Rennell
- Ruixin Liu
- Ruoning Yin
- Ryann O'Toole
- Samantha Wagner
- Sarah Kemp
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sei Young Kim
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sofia Garcia
- Sophia Schubert
- Stacy Lewis
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Sung Hyun Park
- Valery Plata
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Xiaowen Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Yan Liu
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Yuka Saso
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yu-Sang Hou