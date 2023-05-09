LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup: Schedule, venue, prize money, tee times, and more

The LPGA Tour will head to the New Jersey Turnpike this week for the Cognizant Founders Cup, which will be played from Thursday, May 11 to Sunday, May 14 at Upper Montclair Country Club.

The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup will feature eight of the top 10 players in Rolex Rankings, including the defending champion Minjee Lee.

About the venue

Upper Montclair Country Club is an 18-hole course built in the 1920s designed by A.W. Tillinghast. It underwent a major renovation in 1956 by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., converting it into a 27-hole Championship layout. It is one of the few country clubs to host all three professional golf tour events.

Schedule for LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

The LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup will be telecast live on NBC's Golf Channel. Here's the schedule for the tournament:

Thursday, May 11

Round 1: 10:30 am-1:00 pm (GOLF Channel)

1-1:30 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)

Friday, May 12

Round 2: 10:30 am-1:00 pm (GOLF Channel)

1-1:30 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)

Saturday, May 13

Round 3: 4-5 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)

5:00-7:00 pm (NBC GOLF Channel)

Sunday, May 14

Round 4: 4-5 pm (Peacock/NBC Sports App)

5-7 pm (GOLF Channel)

Fans can also stream the tournament on NBC Sports App, Golfchannel.com, and Peacock.

Purse size and payout for the Cognizant Founders Cup

The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup will have a purse size of $3 million and the winner will receive $450,000.

Here's the payout for each player that will make the cut at the LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup:

1: $450,000

2: $282,977

3: $205,279

4: $158,799

5: $127,815

6: $104,577

7: $87,535

8: $76,690

9: $68,943

10: $62,746

11: $58,097

12: $54,223

13: $50,815

14: $47,717

15: $44,928

16: $42,449

17: $40,282

18: $38,422

19: $36,873

20: $35,633

21: $34,395

22: $33,154

23: $31,917

24: $30,675

25: $29,592

26: $28,509

27: $27,422

28: $26,337

29: $25,253

30: $24,324

31: $23,393

32: $22,464

33: $21,535

34: $20,604

35: $19,831

36: $19,056

37: $18,283

38: $17,506

39: $16,731

40: $16,113

41: $15,494

42: $14,875

43: $14,253

44: $13,634

45: $13,169

46: $12,703

47: $12,238

48: $11,774

49: $11,309

50: $10,845

51: $10,536

52: $10,226

53: $9,914

54: $9,607

55: $9,295

56: $8,985

57: $8,676

58: $8,366

59: $8,057

60: $7,747

61: $7,593

62: $7,435

63: $7,282

64: $7,128

65: $6,970

Playing field at LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

A Lim Kim

Aditi Ashok

Albane Valenzuela

Alexa Pano

Aline Krauter

Alison Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Ally Ewing

Amanda Doherty

Amy Yang

Andrea Lee

Angel Yin

Anna Nordqvist

Annie Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Ashleigh Buhai

Atthaya Thitikul

Azahara Munoz

Bailey Tardy

Brittany Altomare

Brittany Lincicome

Bronte Law

Brooke Henderson

Carlota Ciganda

Caroline Inglis

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Charlotte Thomas

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Cristie Kerr

Dana Fall

Daniela Darquea

Daniela Holmqvist

Elizabeth Szokol

Ellinor Sudow

Emma Talley

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Frida Kinhult

Gabriella Then

Gaby Lopez

Gemma Dryburgh

Georgia Hall

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Hae Ran Ryu

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joon Jang

In Kyung Kim

Ines Laklalech

Jaravee Boonchant

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Song

Jenny Shin

Jeongeun Lee6

Jessica Korda

Jin Young Ko

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Julieta Granada

Karen Chung

Karis Davidson

Katie Lu (a)

Kelly Tan

Kiira Riihijarvi

Kum-Kang Park

Laura Davies

Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Stephenson

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linnea Johansson

Linnea Strom

Lizette Salas

Lucy Li

Luna Sobron Galmes

Lydia Ko

Maddie Szeryk

Madelene Sagstrom

Manon De Roey

Maria Fassi

Mariajo Uribe

Marissa Steen

Matilda Castren

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Megan Khang

Mel Reid

Min Lee

Mina Harigae

Minami Katsu

Minjee Lee

Morgane Metraux

Moriya Jutanugarn

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Nelly Korda

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Creamer

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Peiyun Chien

Pernilla Lindberg

Perrine Delacour

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Riley Rennell

Ruixin Liu

Ruoning Yin

Ryann O'Toole

Samantha Wagner

Sarah Kemp

Sarah Schmelzel

Sei Young Kim

So Yeon Ryu

Sofia Garcia

Sophia Schubert

Stacy Lewis

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Sung Hyun Park

Valery Plata

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Xiaowen Yin

Xiyu Lin

Yan Liu

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Yuka Saso

Yuna Nishimura

Yu-Sang Hou

