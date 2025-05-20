LPGA follows LIV Golf to become third major golf circuit to take on El Camaleon Mayakoba

The LPGA Tour's next stop is El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open after the Mizuho Americas Open, where Jeeno Thitikul won the tournament. The Mexico Riviera Maya Open will take place from May 22 to 25, as the tour will become the third-largest circuit to hold an event at the venue.

The PGA Tour was the first circuit to hold tournaments at the venue for a stretch of 16 years, and it ended in 2022 after the World Wide Championship moved to Tiger Woods' Cabos San Lucas, El Cardonal. Later, LIV Golf hosted events at the same venue in 2023 and 2024 but moved to Club de Golf Chapultepec.

In 2025, the LPGA Tour will organize an event at El Camaleon Golf Course for the first time, and this will be the final tournament before the US Women's Open, which is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 1.

Who will play at the LPGA Tour's Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

The LPGA Tour's Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba will have 136 golfers, and the field is headlined by golfers like Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, In Gee Chun, Sophia Popov, and more.

Here's the full field list of the LPGA tournament:

Fernanda Lira

Clarisa Temelo (a)

Maria Balcazar

Sei Young Kim

Hye-Jin Choi

Nataliya Guseva

Linn Grant

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jenny Shin

Albane Valenzuela

Bailey Tardy

Arpichaya Yubol

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Sarah Kemp

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Alexa Pano

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Anna Nordqvist

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Rio Takeda

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Lindy Duncan

Akie Iwai

Yan Liu

Cassie Porter

Chisato Iwai

Manon De Roey

Miranda Wang

Yuri Yoshida

Yahui Zhang

Benedetta Moresco

Ina Yoon

Weiwei Zhang

Jiwon Jeon

Gigi Stoll

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Brooke Matthews

Lauren Morris

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Jenny Bae

Madison Young

Jenny Coleman

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Dewi Weber

Mary Liu

Yu Liu

Soo Bin Joo

Caroline Masson

Jeongeun Lee5

Robyn Choi

Jing Yan

Pornanong Phatlum

Gurleen Kaur

Muni He

Ana Belac

Kate Smith-Stroh

Alena Sharp

Sophia Popov

Amanda Doherty

Azahara Munoz

Polly Mack

Olivia Cowan

Mariel Galdiano

Liqi Zeng

Mina Kreiter

Adela Cernousek

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Pernilla Lindberg

Caley McGinty

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Sofia Garcia

Daniela Iacobelli

Heather Lin

Haeji Kang

Jennifer Chang

Malia Nam

Maria Fassi

Yani Tseng

Brittany Lincicome

Christina Kim

Hee Young Park

Natalie Gulbis

Bronte Law

Annie Park

Kaitlyn Papp Budde

Dottie Ardina

Isabella Fierro

Yue Ren

Alexandra Forsterling

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Aline Krauter

Jaravee Boonchant

Daniela Darquea

Kiira Riihijarvi

Jennifer Song

Su Oh

Sarah Jane Smith

Kelly Tan

Min Lee

Maria Torres

Amelia Lewis

Cindy LaCrosse

Tiffany Chan

Brianna Do

Andrea Ostos Mendoza

Carolina Rotzinger

Ashley Lau

Lindsey McCurdy Peek

Lakareber Abe

Maddie Szeryk

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More