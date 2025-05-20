LPGA follows LIV Golf to become third major golf circuit to take on El Camaleon Mayakoba

The LPGA Tour's next stop is El Camaleon Golf Course, Mayakoba, for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open after the Mizuho Americas Open, where Jeeno Thitikul won the tournament. The Mexico Riviera Maya Open will take place from May 22 to 25, as the tour will become the third-largest circuit to hold an event at the venue.
The PGA Tour was the first circuit to hold tournaments at the venue for a stretch of 16 years, and it ended in 2022 after the World Wide Championship moved to Tiger Woods' Cabos San Lucas, El Cardonal. Later, LIV Golf hosted events at the same venue in 2023 and 2024 but moved to Club de Golf Chapultepec.
In 2025, the LPGA Tour will organize an event at El Camaleon Golf Course for the first time, and this will be the final tournament before the US Women's Open, which is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 1.
Who will play at the LPGA Tour's Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?
The LPGA Tour's Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba will have 136 golfers, and the field is headlined by golfers like Sei Young Kim, Linn Grant, Charley Hull, Leona Maguire, In Gee Chun, Sophia Popov, and more.
Here's the full field list of the LPGA tournament:
Fernanda Lira
Clarisa Temelo (a)
Maria Balcazar
Sei Young Kim
Hye-Jin Choi
Nataliya Guseva
Linn Grant
Charley Hull
Gabriela Ruffels
Jasmine Suwannapura
Jenny Shin
Albane Valenzuela
Bailey Tardy
Arpichaya Yubol
Ryann O'Toole
Leona Maguire
Sarah Kemp
Carlota Ciganda
Gaby Lopez
Alexa Pano
Brittany Altomare
Ruixin Liu
Peiyun Chien
Somi Lee
Hira Naveed
Anna Nordqvist
Paula Reto
Wei-Ling Hsu
Wichanee Meechai
Minami Katsu
Gemma Dryburgh
Kristen Gillman
In Gee Chun
Sung Hyun Park
Jeongeun Lee6
Rio Takeda
Cheyenne Knight
Elizabeth Szokol
Lindy Duncan
Akie Iwai
Yan Liu
Cassie Porter
Chisato Iwai
Manon De Roey
Miranda Wang
Yuri Yoshida
Yahui Zhang
Benedetta Moresco
Ina Yoon
Weiwei Zhang
Jiwon Jeon
Gigi Stoll
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Brooke Matthews
Lauren Morris
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Jessica Porvasnik
Jenny Bae
Madison Young
Jenny Coleman
Lauren Hartlage
Hyo Joon Jang
Aditi Ashok
Frida Kinhult
Bianca Pagdanganan
Xiaowen Yin
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Karis Davidson
Morgane Metraux
Savannah Grewal
Dani Holmqvist
Celine Borge
Caroline Inglis
Eun-Hee Ji
Danielle Kang
Dewi Weber
Mary Liu
Yu Liu
Soo Bin Joo
Caroline Masson
Jeongeun Lee5
Robyn Choi
Jing Yan
Pornanong Phatlum
Gurleen Kaur
Muni He
Ana Belac
Kate Smith-Stroh
Alena Sharp
Sophia Popov
Amanda Doherty
Azahara Munoz
Polly Mack
Olivia Cowan
Mariel Galdiano
Liqi Zeng
Mina Kreiter
Adela Cernousek
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Pernilla Lindberg
Caley McGinty
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Sofia Garcia
Daniela Iacobelli
Heather Lin
Haeji Kang
Jennifer Chang
Malia Nam
Maria Fassi
Yani Tseng
Brittany Lincicome
Christina Kim
Hee Young Park
Natalie Gulbis
Bronte Law
Annie Park
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Dottie Ardina
Isabella Fierro
Yue Ren
Alexandra Forsterling
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Aline Krauter
Jaravee Boonchant
Daniela Darquea
Kiira Riihijarvi
Jennifer Song
Su Oh
Sarah Jane Smith
Kelly Tan
Min Lee
Maria Torres
Amelia Lewis
Cindy LaCrosse
Tiffany Chan
Brianna Do
Andrea Ostos Mendoza
Carolina Rotzinger
Ashley Lau
Lindsey McCurdy Peek
Lakareber Abe
Maddie Szeryk