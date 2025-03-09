LPGA great Lydia Ko gets Women's Day tribute from premium sunglasses brand

LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko signed another high-profile endorsement deal with the renowned sunglasses brand Maui Jim earlier this year. On March 8, the sunglasses brand wished Ko a happy Women's Day, sharing the message on their official Instagram account.

Maui Jim's tribute post highlighted Ko's decorated career, including her three-time major win, Olympic medal, and LPGA Hall of Fame title. The brand also emphasized that Ko's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with their PolarizedPlus2 lens technology. The caption of the post read:

"Today, we celebrate women everywhere—those who lead, inspire, and push boundaries in every field. A special shoutout to our ambassador @lydsko for her incredible win at the HSBC Women’s World Championship, proving once again what’s possible with vision and determination! #InternationalWomensDay #LydiaKo"

Ko's latest endorsement strengthens her already impressive sponsorship portfolio, which includes deals with Grant Thornton, Boss Golf, and Hilton Grand Vacations. This deal adds to her career earnings, surpassing $20 million on the LPGA Tour and an estimated net worth of $25 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth). Lydia Ko also reflected on this partnership recently.

Lydia Ko on her newly established partnership with Maui Jim

Lydia Ko has been a dominant name in professional golf since her teenage years. In 2015, she became the youngest golfer to reach world No. 1 at just 17 years and nine months. Her career is marked by 23 LPGA Tour victories and three Major Championships.

She made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing a gold medal, and at 27, she became the youngest-ever LPGA Hall of Fame inductee and the 35th player to receive the honor. Besides that, while expressing her praise for the sunglasses brand, Ko stated in an interview (via Bussinesswire):

"I am incredibly excited to partner with Maui Jim, a brand that I've always been very close to and that I've worn and trusted for years. Their sunglasses elevate my experience on the golf course with cutting-edge technology, all while maintaining a stylish design," Ko said.

Additionally, the sunglasses brand announced its partnership with Ko in an Instagram post shared on January 23. It read:

"Olympic gold medalist, 3-time Major winner, and LPGA Hall of Famer—welcome @lydsko to the @mauijim family!

With 22 LPGA Tour victories and a reputation as one of golf’s greatest, Lydia’s pursuit of excellence is the perfect match for our PolarizedPlus2 lens technology. Her passion for the game and dedication to giving back make her a true role model. Together, we’re ready to elevate every moment, on and off the course."

Maui Jim, founded on the beaches of Maui, is famous for its high-quality polarized lenses that reduce glare. It's available in over 100 countries. Meanwhile, Ko's partnership with Maui Jim officially kicked off on January 22, when she appeared as a guest of the brand at the PGA Trade Show.

