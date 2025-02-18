LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko stuns in popular magazine cover

Lydia Ko has appeared on the latest edition of the Vogue Korea cover. The LPGA Hall of Famer posted stills from the photoshoot on her social media account.

Ko has won 22 times on the LPGA Tour and is currently ranked 3rd in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings. Last year she was inducted into LPGA Hall of Fame for her incredible career.

On Tuesday, February 18, Lydia Ko took to Instagram to post the photographs from her Vogue Korea cover photoshoot.

"Never did I think that I’d ever be on the cover of a fashion magazine 💛 thank you @voguekorea @loropiana for bringing out the ‘model’ in me!" she wrote in caption.

Vogue Korea also posted a reel featuring the three-time major champion.

Ko was last seen competing at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she tied for sixth.

Lydia Ko receives New Zealand's top sports honor

On Monday, Lydia Ko was awarded the Supreme Halberg Award, New Zealand's top sports honor. The Kiwi star bagged Sportswoman of the Year for her stellar year in golf.

For this win, Lydia Ko beat canoeist Lisa Carrington, track cyclist Ellesse Andrews, cricketer Amelia Kerr, top-ranked doubles tennis player Erin Routliffe, and rower Emma Twigg.

Ko had an impressive season on the LPGA Tour, where she won three titles, including the Women's Open. She also earned the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, marking her third overall medal in Olympic history. With the gold medal, she became the 35th and youngest inductee into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Here's a look at Lydia Ko's outstanding 2024 season:

Grant Thornton Invitational - 6th

CME Group Tour Championship - 3rd

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - T14

BMW Ladies Championship - T12

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G - 1st

AIG Women's Open - 1

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open - 9th

Olympic Women's Golf Competition - 1

CPKC Women's Open - T8

The Amundi Evian Championship - T39

Dow Championship - T27

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T46

U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally - CUT

Mizuho Americas Open - CUT

Cognizant Founders Cup - T35

The Chevron Championship - T17

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - T18

Ford Championship presented by KCC - T13

Blue Bay LPGA - T4

HSBC Women's World Championship - T34

LPGA Drive On Championship - 2

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions - 1

