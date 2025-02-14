LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko takes a practice session at Torrey Pines ahead of the Genesis Invitational

Lydia Ko, a member of the LPGA Hall of Fame, was seen practicing at Torrey Pines Golf Course before the Genesis Invitational. This tournament, usually held at Riviera Country Club, was moved to Torrey Pines in San Diego because of wildfires near Los Angeles.

Ad

Ko shared moments from her practice on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into her preparations. In one story, she's seen focusing on her swing.

Still image from Lydia Ko’s Instagram story

The Genesis Invitational began on Thursday and will end on Saturday, February 16. The tournament features many of the world's top golfers.

Lydia Ko reveals a meaningful tattoo celebrating her Olympic success

Lydia Ko has added a new mark to her career — this time, on her skin. The New Zealand golfer, who has won gold, silver and bronze at the Olympics, revealed a tattoo that tells her unique story in the sport.

Ad

Trending

Ko, a two-time major champion, made history by becoming the only golfer to win medals in three consecutive Olympics. She claimed gold at Rio 2016, silver at Tokyo 2020 and bronze at Paris 2024. She has honoured these achievements with permanent ink.

Speaking about her decision in an interview with the Olympics, the 27-year-old said:

“I really like my Olympic Rings (tattoo)…and when I won the gold, I reached out to the tattoo artist that did my Rings and said, ‘Do you have any good ideas for the three (medals)?... The idea was, depending on what colour medal I got, it’s taller, so even though Mount Fuji is the tallest (in real life), the Eiffel Tower is the tallest for me (and my tattoo).”

Ad

Ko also explained why she wanted the new tattoo ink not so different from the existing one.

“All of my favourite (tattoos) are very fine lines; that was the theme I wanted to stick to,” she said.

“I have a couple of bulky ones, and even though they’re nice, I think later down the road I should have got them fine-lined. I don’t know if I’ll get any more, but if I do, definitely fine lines from here now.” Ko added

Ad

She first captured Olympic gold in Brazil in 2016 when golf made its return to the Games after a 112-year absence. She followed it up with a silver medal in Japan five years later, finishing behind Nelly Korda of the United States. At Paris 2024, she fought hard to secure bronze, becoming the first golfer to win medals in three straight Olympics.

Ko’s journey hasn't been without challenges, though. She has battled injuries and form slumps but has always found a way to fight back. With the next Olympic Games set for Los Angeles in 2028, Lydia Ko will look add another medal to her collection.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback