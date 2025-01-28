LPGA HGV Tournament of Champions 2025: Schedule, venue and more explored

The HGV Tournament of Champions is the first LPGA event of 2025. It will have a purse of around $2 million, of which $300,000 will go to the winner. The event will start this week on Thursday and will be a four-day competition.

Here's a look at the tournament schedule:

Day 1: January 30- Round 1 of the match

Day 2: January 31- Round 2 of the competition

Day 3: February 1- Round 3 of the match

Day 4: February 2- Round 4 of the competition

The tournament will take place at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, which is a championship golf course crafted by Tom Fazio. The 18-hole course includes oak groves and pine forests and stretches over 600 acres. The front nine is covered by trees and the back nine gives a view of the lakes. The clubhouse has a fitness center, tennis area, pool, and water-based recreation.

Trending

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions can be streamed on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports app. Here's a list of timings (all times are in EST):

Jan. 30: 11:30 AM-2:30 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Jan. 31: 11:30 AM-2:30 PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Feb. 1:

2-3 PM: NBC Sports app/Peacock

3-5 PM: NBC/Peacock

Feb. 2

1-2 PM: NBC Sports app/Peacock

2-4 PM: NBC/Peacock

What's the field of the LPGA HGV Tournament of Champions?

The HGV Tournament of Champions will have Nelly Korda and defending champion Lydia Ko. Ko won the tournament last year with a score of 14 under. Other renowned names include Major champions Celine Boutier, Megan Khang, Rose Zhang, and others.

Here's the 2025 LPGA HGV Tournament of Champions field:

Nelly Korda

Haeran Ryu

Lydia Ko

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Rose Zhang

Megan Khang

Angel Yin

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Amy Yang

Jasmine Suwannapura

Allisen Corpuz

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Minjee Lee

Linnea Strom

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Rio Takeda

Here's a look at the celebrity line-up of the LPGA event:

Wells Adams (TV Personality)

Marcus Allen (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

Maurice Allen (World Long Drive Champion)

Ray Allen (NBA Champion)

Anthony Anderson (Actor and Comedian)

Brian Baumgartner (Actor and Comedian)

Vince Carter (NBA Star)

Brandi Chastain (FIFA Women's World Cup Champion)

Don Cheadle (Actor)

Kira Dixon (Golf Channel & NBC Sports Reporter)

Landon Donovan (Major League Soccer All-Star)

Dylan Dreyer (NBC News Meteorologist)

Mardy Fish (Olympic Tennis Medalist)

Mike Flaskey (CEO, Hornblower Corp)

Dexter Fowler (Chicago Cubs World Series Champion)

Joey Graziadei ( TV Personality)

Blake Griffin (NBA All-Star)

Aaron Hicks (MLB Outfielder)

Ben Higgins ( TV Personality)

Chris Lane (Singer and Songwriter)

Hally Leadbetter (Content Creator)

Courtney Lee (Former NBA Player)

Jon Lester (Three-Time World Series Champion)

Derek Lowe (Boston Red Sox World Series Champion)

AJ McLean (Singer)

Jeff McNeil (MLB All-Star, Defending Tournament Champion)

Urban Meyer (Sportscaster)

Kevin Millar (Boston Red Sox World Series Champion)

Chandler Parsons (Former NBA Player)

Michael Pena (Actor)

Tuukka Rask (NHL All-Star)

Jeremy Roenick (NHL All-Star)

JR Smith (NBA Champion)

John Smoltz (Atlanta Braves World Series Champion)

Larry the Cable Guy (Actor)

James "Bubba" Stewart (AMA Motocross Champion)

Adam Thielen (Wide Receiver)

Taylor Twellman (Major League Soccer All-Star)

Brian Urlacher (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

Jack Wagner (Actor)

Charles Woodson (Pro Football Hall of Famer)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback