LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship 2025: Schedule, venue and more explored

LPGA Tour players will tee off this week at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. The season started at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where A Lim Kim registered a victory.

Following that tournament, the Founders Cup was held in Florida. However, after that, the players moved to Asia for the next event, Honda LPGA Thailand, which concluded on Feb 23, and this week again, the players will tee off in Asia.

Below are the details of the LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship 2025:

LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship 2025: Schedule

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship will begin with the first round on February 27. It's a four-round tournament and will have its finale on March 2.

Here is the schedule of the LPGA Tour event:

Round 1

Day: Thursday

Date: February 27, 2025

Round 2

Day: Friday

Date: February 28, 2025

Round 3

Day: Saturday

Date: March 1, 2025

Round 4

Day: Sunday

Date: March 2, 2025

LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 venue

The LPGA Tour event will take place at Sentosa Golf Club in Tanjong Course. It's an 18-hole course located in Singapore.

Here are the details of the holes at the venue of the HSBC Women's World Championship:

Hole 1: Par-4, 363 meters

Hole 2: Par-4, 335 meters

Hole 3: Par-4, 345 meters

Hole 4: Par-3, 158 meters

Hole 5: Par-5, 507 meters

Hole 6: Par-4, 339 meters

Hole 7: Par-3, 238 meters

Hole 8: Par-5, 481 meters

Hole 9: Par-4, 385 meters

Hole 10: Par-4, 357 meters

Hole 11: Par-4, 409 meters

Hole 12: Par-4, 415 meters

Hole 13: Par-5, 488 meters

Hole 14: Par-4, 331 meters

Hole 15; Par-3, 184 meters

Hole 16: Par-5, 529 meters

Hole 17: Par-3, 176 meters

Hole 18: Par-4, 464 meters

LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 top players

The 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship has a stellar field including 18 of the top 25 in the world Rolex rankings. Jeeno Thitikul ranked No. 2 in the world, is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Hannah Green will return to defend her title. Other notable names playing this week include Charley Hull, Lilia Vu, Lydia Ko, and Angel Yin, among others.

Here are the top-ranked players at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship:

Jeeno Thitikul (2)

Lydia Ko (3)

Ruoning Yin (4)

Lilia Vu (5)

Hannah Green (6)

Haeran Ryu (7)

Jin Young Ko (8)

Charley Hull (9)

Celine Boutier (10)

Ayaka Furue (11)

Angel Yin (12)

Amy Yang (13)

Miyu Yamashita (14)

Lauren Coughlin (16)

Rio Takeda (17)

Yuka Saso (19)

Minjee Lee (20)

Linn Grant (23)

LPGA HSBC Women's World Championship 2025 prize money

This week, the players will compete for a total purse of $2.4 million with the winner receiving a check of $360,000. The prize money has significantly increased from last year's edition, which had a purse of $1.8 million.

Here is the prize money breakdown for the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (only the top 10):

1st: $360,000

2nd: $229,913

3rd: $166,786

4th: $129,022

5th: $103,848

6th: $84,966

7th: $71,120

8th: $62,309

9th: $56,015

10th: $50,980

