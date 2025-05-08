LPGA icon Charley Hull reacts to PIF’s revamped $13 million golf event

Charley Hull, a popular name in women's golf, has expressed her support for the new PIF Global series. It's a major women's golf event backed by Saudi Arabia's public investment fund (PIF).

The series offers a $13 million prize purse across five tournaments in five different countries.

Hull shared her excitement in an Instagram story she shared on May 8.

"Thank you @pif_globalseries for giving us these opportunities🔥" Charley Hull wrote.

Screengrab of Charley Hull's Instagram story (@charley.hull)

The series replaced the Aramco Team Series and is now fully owned and operated by the Ladies European Tour. Every event offers a prize money of $2 million. It's going to be held in Seoul, London, Houston, Shenzhen, and Riyadh. Charley Hull won the Aramco Team Series in Riyadh last year, scoring 18-under-par. The first event of this series is this week in Seoul from May 9 to 11.

The PIF Saudi Ladies International, held from February 13 to 15 at Riyadh Golf Club, featured a $5 million prize money and both individual and team competitions, with 112 competitors participating. Jeeno Thitikul won with a 16-under-par score while Hull, who last appeared at the Black Desert championship, tied for eighth place at 9-under and earned a prize money of €99,282.

Charley Hull posts a consistent finish at the Black Desert Championship

Charley Hull returned to LPGA Tour action last week at the Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah. She tied for 40th, posting rounds of 70 on all four days, and finished at 8-under-par with a total score of 280.

Hull earned $14,710 in prize money and received 13 points toward the race to the CME Globe standings. Here's a detailed look at her scoreboard.

Round 1 – 2-under 70

• Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 2 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 3 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 4 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 6 (Par 4): 5

• Hole 7 (Par 5): 4

• Hole 8 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 9 (Par 5): 3

• Hole 10 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 11 (Par 4): 5

• Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 13 (Par 5): 6

• Hole 14 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 15 (Par 3): 4

• Hole 16 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 17 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 18 (Par 5): 5

Round 2 – 2-under 70

• Hole 1 (Par 4): 5

• Hole 2 (Par 4): 5

• Hole 3 (Par 3): 4

• Hole 4 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 7 (Par 5): 4

• Hole 8 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 9 (Par 5): 4

• Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 11 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 13 (Par 5): 4

• Hole 14 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 15 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 16 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 17 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 18 (Par 5): 4

Round 3 – 2-under 70

• Hole 1 (Par 4): 6

• Hole 2 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 3 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 4 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 7 (Par 5): 4

• Hole 8 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 9 (Par 5): 5

• Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 11 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 13 (Par 5): 5

• Hole 14 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 15 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 16 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 17 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 18 (Par 5): 4

Round 4 – 2-under 70

• Hole 1 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 2 (Par 4): 5

• Hole 3 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 4 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 5 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 6 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 7 (Par 5): 5

• Hole 8 (Par 3): 2

• Hole 9 (Par 5): 4

• Hole 10 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 11 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 12 (Par 4): 4

• Hole 13 (Par 5): 5

• Hole 14 (Par 4): 3

• Hole 15 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 16 (Par 4): 6

• Hole 17 (Par 3): 3

• Hole 18 (Par 5): 4

