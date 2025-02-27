LPGA icon Jeeno Thitikul shockingly dismisses Tiger Woods’ ‘indoor golf’ TGL

LPGA Tour pro Jeeno Thitikul opened up about Tiger Woods' popular tech-infused TGL series. The series started last month and the matches are played on a simulator in an indoor stadium.

Ad

This week, the LPGA Tour players are preparing to compete at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship. Ahead of the tournament, during the press conference on February 26, she was asked about the TGL series.

A reporter asked Thitikul's opinion about the series. In response, the Thai golfer replied, via ASAP Sports:

"I just know LPGA. Can you please describe it a little more?"

The reporter then told her that it was "indoor golf," to which Thitikul made a shocking revelation that she did not watch the game.

Ad

Trending

"Like Korean indoor golf, kind of things? Oh, yeah, not watching golf, sorry."

The reporter next questioned whether Thitikul would like to have something like TGL on the LPGA Tour, to which she acknowledged that it would be "fun" to have something like that in the "off-season."

Jeeno Thitikul also reflected on her experience of playing indoor golf in Korea before, saying, via ASAP Sports:

"I think should be fun. Should be fun in the off-season. I have been experience one time in Korea. It's just like a simulator golf. But it's not as good as what they play in that one. That one is just like hit in the simulator and chip it, putt it. But I bet Korea have it. Korea have one. But you know, the schedule is kind of -- pretty tight for us already."

Ad

The TGL series has limited 15-hole matches, which take place on a simulator at SoFi Center. It follows a team format, and after the regular season events, playoffs are also scheduled.

Jeeno Thitikul talks about the "key" to win HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul started her LPGA Tour season last week at the Honda LPGA Thailand, and this week will mark her second outing of the 2025 season on the circuit. During the press conference of the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship, she described "putting" as the key for her while heading into this week's event.

Ad

Thitikul said, via ASAP Sports:

"It would be really, really special if I can get it. I think what is going to be the key if I'm going to get a win here, I think the putting should be the key. Because I think going for the green is not that hard. Like going for the pin, it's kind of -- you can be aggressive more than compared to last week at Honda.

Ad

"Like the green is kind of wide open, and then they have a chance to go for the green, like for the pin really well this week. But I think it's depend on the putt. Because you know, like if you can put really well, you might have a chance," Jeeno Thitikul added.

Jeeno Thitikul had an impressive start to her LPGA Tour 2025 season last week at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She finished in solo third place at the tournament after playing four rounds of 68, 64, 69, and 66. Meanwhile, the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship is scheduled for February 27 to March 2 in Singapore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback