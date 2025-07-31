LPGA icon Michelle Wie West reacts to $6.5m prize hike in the AIG Women’s Open

LPGA Tour’s Michelle Wie West reacted to the increase in the prize money of the AIG Women's Open. The women's final major of the year will take place this week. The tournament had a significant increase in its prize money over the years.

The AIG Women’s Open had a purse of $3.25 million in 2018, and it was increased to $9.75 million in 2025. Last year, it was $9.5 million.

The LPGA Tour shared a post on its Instagram account, announcing the prize money. The post was reshared by Michelle Wie West on her Instagram account with a seven-word caption:

"This is what we like to see!!"

Michelle Wie West last played on the LPGA Tour in 2023 at the U.S. Women's Open and has since been away from the greens. However, she shared her excitement for the development in the game.

Wie West had played in the Women’s British Open, now called the AIG Women’s Open, in her career.. Her best finish at a major was a tie for third place, which she recorded in 2005 and 2017. She has only won one major event in her career, the U.S. Women’s Open in 2014.

A look into the prize money breakdown of the AIG Women’s Open 2025

The winner of the AIG Women’s Open will receive a check of $1,462,500, followed by $962,424 for second-place finish. The tournament has a cutline after two rounds. However, those who missed the cut will also be awarded prize money of $4,250 each.

Here is the prize money distribution for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open:

WIN: $1,462,500

2: $962,424

3: $697,059

4: $538,313

5: $432,493

6: $353,120

7: $294,915

8: $257,879

9: $231,421

10: $210,253

11: $194,374

12: $181,145

13: $169,504

14: $158,925

15: $149,398

16: $140,933

17: $133,530

18: $127,178

19: $121,889

20: $117,651

21: $113,424

22: $109,186

23: $104,958

24: $100,721

25: $97,019

26: $93,318

27: $89,695

28: $85,904

29: $82,202

30: $79,027

31: $75,851

32: $72,675

33: $69,499

34: $66,324

35: $63,684

36: $61,034

37: $58,395

38: $55,745

39: $53,095

40: $50,981

41: $48,867

42: $46,754

43: $44,630

44: $42,516

45: $40,928

46: $39,340

47: $37,752

48: $36,164

49: $34,576

50: $32,989

51: $31,937

52: $30,875

53: $29,813

54: $28,761

55: $27,699

56: $26,637

57: $25,586

58: $24,523

59: $23,472

60: $22,410

61: $21,884

62: $21,348

63: $20,822

64: $20,296

65: $19,760

66: $19,234

67: $18,708

68: $18,172

69: $17,646

70: $17,120

71: $12,777

72: $12,482

73: $12,186

74: $11,891

75: $11,595

76: $11,300

The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, July 31, and will have its finale on Sunday, August 3.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More