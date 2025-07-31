LPGA icon Michelle Wie West reacts to $6.5m prize hike in the AIG Women’s Open

LPGA Tour’s Michelle Wie West reacted to the increase in the prize money of the AIG Women's Open. The women's final major of the year will take place this week. The tournament had a significant increase in its prize money over the years.
The AIG Women’s Open had a purse of $3.25 million in 2018, and it was increased to $9.75 million in 2025. Last year, it was $9.5 million.
The LPGA Tour shared a post on its Instagram account, announcing the prize money. The post was reshared by Michelle Wie West on her Instagram account with a seven-word caption:
"This is what we like to see!!"
Michelle Wie West last played on the LPGA Tour in 2023 at the U.S. Women's Open and has since been away from the greens. However, she shared her excitement for the development in the game.
Wie West had played in the Women’s British Open, now called the AIG Women’s Open, in her career.. Her best finish at a major was a tie for third place, which she recorded in 2005 and 2017. She has only won one major event in her career, the U.S. Women’s Open in 2014.
A look into the prize money breakdown of the AIG Women’s Open 2025
The winner of the AIG Women’s Open will receive a check of $1,462,500, followed by $962,424 for second-place finish. The tournament has a cutline after two rounds. However, those who missed the cut will also be awarded prize money of $4,250 each.
Here is the prize money distribution for the 2025 AIG Women’s Open:
- WIN: $1,462,500
- 2: $962,424
- 3: $697,059
- 4: $538,313
- 5: $432,493
- 6: $353,120
- 7: $294,915
- 8: $257,879
- 9: $231,421
- 10: $210,253
- 11: $194,374
- 12: $181,145
- 13: $169,504
- 14: $158,925
- 15: $149,398
- 16: $140,933
- 17: $133,530
- 18: $127,178
- 19: $121,889
- 20: $117,651
- 21: $113,424
- 22: $109,186
- 23: $104,958
- 24: $100,721
- 25: $97,019
- 26: $93,318
- 27: $89,695
- 28: $85,904
- 29: $82,202
- 30: $79,027
- 31: $75,851
- 32: $72,675
- 33: $69,499
- 34: $66,324
- 35: $63,684
- 36: $61,034
- 37: $58,395
- 38: $55,745
- 39: $53,095
- 40: $50,981
- 41: $48,867
- 42: $46,754
- 43: $44,630
- 44: $42,516
- 45: $40,928
- 46: $39,340
- 47: $37,752
- 48: $36,164
- 49: $34,576
- 50: $32,989
- 51: $31,937
- 52: $30,875
- 53: $29,813
- 54: $28,761
- 55: $27,699
- 56: $26,637
- 57: $25,586
- 58: $24,523
- 59: $23,472
- 60: $22,410
- 61: $21,884
- 62: $21,348
- 63: $20,822
- 64: $20,296
- 65: $19,760
- 66: $19,234
- 67: $18,708
- 68: $18,172
- 69: $17,646
- 70: $17,120
- 71: $12,777
- 72: $12,482
- 73: $12,186
- 74: $11,891
- 75: $11,595
- 76: $11,300
The tournament will start with its first round on Thursday, July 31, and will have its finale on Sunday, August 3.