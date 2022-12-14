LPGA legend Inbee Park announces she's pregnant

Seven-time Major champion and Olympic gold medalist Inbee Park has announced that she is pregnant. The LPGA legend disclosed the good news via Instagram on Tuesday.

The South Korean golfer has been married to Gi Hyeob Nam since 2014, and the couple are now expecting their first child.

Park posted a picture of their dog on Instagram, along with three pairs of shoes for the couple and their child. There was also a pink jacket and a tiny stuffed bunny in the frame.

In the caption, she wrote:

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming a new member of our family. Thank you all for so much support and love."

Inbee Park will be able to take two years of maternity leave, according to the LPGA's maternity leave policy, which was updated in 2019.

Under the current LPGA Maternity Leave Policy, a player can take maternity leave the year they are pregnant and give birth, or they can take it the year after their child's birth. The player will not lose her status after two years of leave.

Inbee Park's career highlights

Inbee Park is an LPGA legend with a career slam and Olympics gold

Inbee Park turned professional in 2006. Though Park applied to get LPGA status in 2006, she was not 18 at the time. Hence, she began her professional career on the Duramed Futures Tour, which had a lower age threshold.

Park won her first Major in 2008 when she merged victorious at that year's US Women's Open.

2013 was Park's most successful year, in which she won 6 titles along with 3 Majors out of five. Her first Major of the year was the Chevron Championship (Kraft Nabisco Championship) followed by the LPGA Championship. Park went on to win the US Women's Open that year as well.

Park won three titles in 2014; the Manulife Financial LPGA Classic, the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship, and the Wegmans LPGA Championship (her fifth Major).

Park improved on that tally in 2015, with five titles including the LPGA Championship for the third time and the Ricoh Women's British Open for the first time. The three other events were the HSBC Women's Champions, Volunteers for America's North Texas Shootout, and Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

Park won the Evian Masters in 2012 and the tournament was given Major status in 2013. The LPGA Tour officially stated that Park will be credited with a career Grand Slam.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Park won the gold medal, beating New Zealand's Lydia Ko by a margin of 5 strokes.

