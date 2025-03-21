LPGA legend Lydia Ko transforms into fashion icon in Vogue Korea shoot

LPGA phenom Lydia Ko modeled for the Vogue Korea shoot and shared the snapshots on Instagram. In the first picture, the golfer wore a black dress paired with black shoes, white socks, and a white bag.

The next photo showed her in a white top, pleated white skirt, and white boots. The third image was in a black top and black pleated skirt, and the fourth was in the same outfit as the second one.

The fifth picture was of Ko holding the HSBC trophy and the last photo was in a white top, white skirt, and red footwear.

On February 18, Lydia Ko shared five pictures from another Vogue Korea shoot. The first was in a full-size overcoat dress, the second photo was in a black full-sleeved dress, the third showed only Ko’s side face, the fourth was in a grey overcoat and the fifth photo showed her in a white high-neck with a white jacket and shorts.

Lydia Ko’s last event was the HSBC Women's World Championship, where she triumphed with a score of 13 under 275 after shooting 71-67-68-69 over the four rounds. She also participated in the Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands and the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to finish in T48 and T6 with a score of 1 under 283 and 13 under 275, respectively.

Lydia Ko revealed the reason behind her Olympic tattoo

In 2024, the LPGA star Lydia Ko won the gold medal in the Olympics after shooting 72-67-68-71 over the four rounds. Previously, she also won the silver and bronze medals in other editions but after winning the gold medal, Ko got inked.

Ko explained the reason behind choosing the tattoo design, via LPGA:

“I really like my Olympic Rings (tattoo)… and when I won the gold, I reached out to the tattoo artist that did my Rings and said, ‘Do you have any good ideas for the three (medals)?...He said, ‘How about a skyline?’ He asked me for three things that would signify the three cities: Christ the Redeemer, Mount Fuji, the Eiffel Tower. He came up with a couple of designs, and this is the one I liked.”

She added, “The idea was, depending on what color medal I got, it’s taller, so even though Mount Fuji is the tallest (in real life), the Eiffel Tower is the tallest for me (and my tattoo).”

Lydia Ko won silver and bronze medals in 2016 and 2020, respectively. In the 2020 Olympics, Ko scored 16 under 268 to finish in third place. In the 2016 Olympics, she finished in second place by scoring 11 under 273.

