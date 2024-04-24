LPGA and LET announce new partnership with Japanese camera brand

The LPGA Tour and LET have announced a new multi-year partnership with Nikon Inc,. a Japanese camera brand known for their high quality equipment. The brand's COOLSHOT Rangefinders are to be the official Rangefinders that both ladies tour's will use. These rangefinders are said to have stronger performance in diverse situations, with durability, innovation and precision.

Naoki Onozato, President and CEO of Nikon, said via LPGA Tour:

“To Nikon, this is more than a partnership – it’s a fantastic opportunity to support a diverse group of amazing and talented athletes, who can use our optics and rangefinders to take their already impressive game even further. We can’t wait to see how these tours grow and thrive in the future, and we are proud to be a part of it," she stated.

Moving forward, all LPGA and LET players will be given the new Rangefinders to use in practice as well as tournaments. They have a special mode to comply with the rules so that they can be used for professional competition.

LPGA Tour, LET excited for future with Nikon on board

This is an exciting and monumental moment for women's golf. As the sport continues to grow thanks to Nelly Korda's dominance, the tours themselves are investing in technology to help their players get even better. That has both tours excited.

The LPGA Tour is getting a little more technological

LPGA Chief Sales and Partnerships Officer Nicole Metzger said:

"This partnership directly benefits our athletes by providing them with top-of-the-line equipment that enhances their performance and confidence on the course. We are constantly looking to work with corporations like Nikon who share our dedication to growing and elevating the sport and empowering female athletes worldwide."

Rangefinders first made their way into women's golf in 2021. By now, the vast majority of tournaments allow the use of them, and that will continue with the new Nikon pairing.

Fiona Harold, Commercial Director of the LET, added that the Tour is very thrilled by the partnership, stating that they are pleased to align with partners who share the same objectives:

“Nikon’s investment means our players will benefit from using the best equipment to enable them to excel on the golf course. Their commitment to partnering with both the LET and the LPGA shows the value they place on supporting elite female golfers competing across the globe," she added.

Golf continues to get a little more technological all the time, but this is a major shift for the sport to partner with a brand to make their own Rangefinders for every single player to use.

On the men's side, they're introducing a brand new tech-based golf league for players, with Tiger Woods helming TGL. This will use ball-tracking technology and simulators. While it is very advanced, the PGA Tour hasn't quite added anything on the level of TGL or what the LPGA Tour is doing with Nikon's partnership, but it's possible that they will soon adopt some new practices as well.