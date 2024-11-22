LPGA major champion Sophia Popov debuts in new role at CME Group Tour Championship

LPGA major winner Sophia Popov has a new role at the CME Group Tour Championship. She is an on-course commentator for ESPN and will cover the featured groups in the LPGA event.

This isn't the first time Popov has worked as a commentator, having previously performed the same role for other broadcasting networks during the 2015 and 2024 Solheim Cups. The German previously spoke on considering commentary as a career plan.

“I’ve always thought about this as a career and I really want to do it…and I think this is definitely where I see my future. But at the same time, I feel like my game has actually kind of come together towards the end of the year. I definitely would like to play another year and then kind of see how the year goes, and ease out of playing and more into broadcast and not make it a hard stop,” Sophia Popov said. ( via Golfweek).

Apart from her commentary career, the German excelled in her golf career and won her first major at the 2020 AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon. While making history at Troon, Popov said:

“When I had my membership induction and they gave me my locker, it was all pretty real at that point…Just to see that I’m the only woman in the lockerroom, it’s very, very cool. I think that’s why that place will always have a special place in my heart. No one can ever take that away.”

Sophia Popov’s golf form wasn't at its peak in 2024 and she had several missed cutlines.

How did Sophia Popov perform in the 2024 LPGA season?

Sophia Popov had 12 missed cutlines in 2024, including the AIG Women's Open, the FM Championship, the Chevron Championship, and more. Here's a list of all her 2024 performances

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at the Palos Verdes Golf Club: Missed cut

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Missed cut

T-Mobile Match Play pres. by MGM Rewards at the Shadow Creek Golf Course: Missed cut

The Chevron Championship at the Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the Wilshire Country Club: Missed cut

Cognizant Founders Cup at the Upper Montclair Country Club: Missed cut

Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club: T14

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Lancaster Country Club: T26

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Sahalee Country Club: Missed cut

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed cut

Dana Open at the Highland Meadows GC: T77

AIG Women's Open at the St Andrews Links: Missed cut

FM Championship at the TPC Boston: Missed cut

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: Missed cut

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G at the Pinnacle Country Club: Missed cut

LOTTE Championship pres. by Hoakalei at the Hoakalei Country Club: T51

