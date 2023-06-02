LPGA Mizuho Americas Open 2023 prize purse breakdown: How much will the winner get? 

The LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open 2023 is currently underway. The event being held at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey has a 120-player field competing for the $3 million prize purse on offer.

Hosted by the recently retired LPGA star Michelle Wie West, the Mizuho Americas Open has some of the circuit’s biggest names competing for the top prize. According to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the event will win a paycheck of $450,000 for her efforts. This will be the standard 15 per cent payout of the total purse.

Apart from the exciting paycheck, the winner of the inaugural edition of the event will also win other benefits including 500 CME Globe points, that help in deciding the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship. Moreover, the event champion will also earn a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, along with berths in other big tournaments.

2023 Mizuho Americas Open prize money

While the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open champion takes the $450,000 prize purse and valuable CME points, the runner-up will settle for a $282,977 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will bag $205,279, while the fourth-placed golfer will win $158,799. Golfer finishing fifth on the final leaderboard will return home with a paycheck of $127,815.

It is pertinent to note that the event has a standard 36-hole cut. Based on the cut, only the 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will win paychecks. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will take $6,970 for her efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Mizuho Americas Open 2023:

WIN: $450,000

2: $282,977

3: $205,279

4: $158,799

5: $127,815

6: $104,577

7: $87,535

8: $76,690

9: $68,943

10: $62,746

11: $58,097

12: $54,223

13: $50,815

14: $47,717

15: $44,928

16: $42,449

17: $40,282

18: $38,422

19: $36,873

20: $35,633

21: $34,395

22: $33,154

23: $31,917

24: $30,675

25: $29,592

26: $28,509

27: $27,422

28: $26,337

29: $25,253

30: $24,324

31: $23,393

32: $22,464

33: $21,535

34: $20,604

35: $19,831

36: $19,056

37: $18,283

38: $17,506

39: $16,731

40: $16,113

41: $15,494

42: $14,875

43: $14,253

44: $13,634

45: $13,169

46: $12,703

47: $12,238

48: $11,774

49: $11,309

50: $10,845

51: $10,536

52: $10,226

53: $9,914

54: $9,607

55: $9,295

56: $8,985

57: $8,676

58: $8,366

59: $8,057

60: $7,747

61: $7,593

62: $7,435

63: $7,282

64: $7,128

65: $6,970

With players like Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and Minjee Lee, among others on the field, the LPGA event is bound to get interesting.

