  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • LPGA rookie leaps past Lexi Thompson and 80 others in rankings after FM Championship 2025 triumph

LPGA rookie leaps past Lexi Thompson and 80 others in rankings after FM Championship 2025 triumph

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:14 GMT
GOLF: JUN 29 LPGA Dow Championship - Source: Getty
Lexi Thompson (Image Source: Getty)

LPGA rookie Miranda Wang has made a huge surge, overtaking Lexi Thompson and 80 others in the rankings after her FM Championship 2025 win. With her maiden victory, she has jumped inside the top 100 in the rankings.

Ad

Last week, Wang entered the TPC Boston ranked 134th in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. In her 16th start on the LPGA Tour, she carded 66, 67, 65, and 70 over the four rounds to claim the FM Championship.

The win on Sunday helped Wang move 81 spots up in the latest rankings as she reached her career-best 53rd position. The young Chinese sensation even leaped past veteran Lexi Thompson, who tied for 24th last week.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As of Monday, September 1, Jeeno Thitikul remains at the top with 11.07 points. Nelly Korda, who had a mixed week, was ranked second, followed by LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko.

Latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Lexi Thompson explored

Here's a look at the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings:

  1. Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 11.07
  2. Nelly Korda (USA): 9.76
  3. Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.55
  4. Minjee Lee (AUS): 6.19
  5. Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.48
  6. Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 5.28
  7. Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.86
  8. Angel Yin (USA): 4.66
  9. Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.64
  10. Charley Hull (ENG): 4.58
  11. Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.53
  12. Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.34
  13. Maja Stark (SWE): 4.13
  14. Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.76
  15. Lottie Woad (ENG): 3.70
  16. Hannah Green (AUS): 3.66
  17. Jin Young KO (KOR): 3.63
  18. Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.59
  19. Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.53
  20. Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.44
  21. Andrea Lee (USA): 3.38
  22. Hye Jin CHOI (KOR): 3.36
  23. Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.27
  24. Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 3.26
  25. Lilia Vu (USA): 3.22
  26. Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.19
  27. Sei Young Kim (KOR): 3.10
  28. Grace Kim (AUS): 3.01
  29. Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.92
  30. Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.88
  31. Megan Khang (USA): 2.86
  32. Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.71
  33. A Lim KIM (KOR): 2.67
  34. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.63
  35. Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.52
  36. Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.39
  37. Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.38
  38. Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.31
  39. Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.28
  40. Linn Grant (SWE): 2.28
  41. Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.27
  42. Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.27
  43. Amy Yang (KOR): 2.25
  44. Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.23
  45. Seung Hui RO (KOR): 2.21
  46. Rose Zhang (USA): 2.19
  47. Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.15
  48. Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.12
  49. Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.08
  50. Auston Kim (USA): 2.08
  51. Minami Katsu (JPN): 2.06
  52. Somi Lee (KOR): 2.06
  53. Miranda Wang (CHN): 2.06
  54. Jungmin Hong (KOR): 2.05
  55. Lindy Duncan (USA): 2.04
  56. Gaby Lopez (MEX): 2.02
  57. Sakura Koiwai (JPN): 2.00
  58. Lexi Thompson (USA): 1.98
  59. Allisen Corpuz (USA): 1.96
  60. Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 1.93
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications