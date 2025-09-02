LPGA rookie leaps past Lexi Thompson and 80 others in rankings after FM Championship 2025 triumph

LPGA rookie Miranda Wang has made a huge surge, overtaking Lexi Thompson and 80 others in the rankings after her FM Championship 2025 win. With her maiden victory, she has jumped inside the top 100 in the rankings.

Last week, Wang entered the TPC Boston ranked 134th in the Rolex Women’s Golf Rankings. In her 16th start on the LPGA Tour, she carded 66, 67, 65, and 70 over the four rounds to claim the FM Championship.

The win on Sunday helped Wang move 81 spots up in the latest rankings as she reached her career-best 53rd position. The young Chinese sensation even leaped past veteran Lexi Thompson, who tied for 24th last week.

As of Monday, September 1, Jeeno Thitikul remains at the top with 11.07 points. Nelly Korda, who had a mixed week, was ranked second, followed by LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko.

Latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings ft. Lexi Thompson explored

Here's a look at the latest Rolex Women's Golf Rankings:

Jeeno Thitikul (THA): 11.07 Nelly Korda (USA): 9.76 Lydia Ko (NZL): 6.55 Minjee Lee (AUS): 6.19 Ruoning Yin (CHN): 5.48 Miyu Yamashita (JPN): 5.28 Hyojoo Kim (KOR): 4.86 Angel Yin (USA): 4.66 Mao Saigo (JPN): 4.64 Charley Hull (ENG): 4.58 Haeran Ryu (KOR): 4.53 Rio Takeda (JPN): 4.34 Maja Stark (SWE): 4.13 Lauren Coughlin (USA): 3.76 Lottie Woad (ENG): 3.70 Hannah Green (AUS): 3.66 Jin Young KO (KOR): 3.63 Ariya Jutanugarn (THA): 3.59 Ayaka Furue (JPN): 3.53 Celine Boutier (FRA): 3.44 Andrea Lee (USA): 3.38 Hye Jin CHOI (KOR): 3.36 Akie Iwai (JPN): 3.27 Brooke M. Henderson (CAN): 3.26 Lilia Vu (USA): 3.22 Esther Henseleit (GER): 3.19 Sei Young Kim (KOR): 3.10 Grace Kim (AUS): 3.01 Yealimi Noh (USA): 2.92 Carlota Ciganda (ESP): 2.88 Megan Khang (USA): 2.86 Chisato Iwai (JPN): 2.71 A Lim KIM (KOR): 2.67 Madelene Sagstrom (SWE): 2.63 Jin Hee Im (KOR): 2.52 Jennifer Kupcho (USA): 2.39 Stephanie Kyriacou (AUS): 2.38 Chanettee Wannasaen (THA): 2.31 Patty Tavatanakit (THA): 2.28 Linn Grant (SWE): 2.28 Ingrid Lindblad (SWE): 2.27 Ye Won Lee (KOR): 2.27 Amy Yang (KOR): 2.25 Hyunjo Yoo (KOR): 2.23 Seung Hui RO (KOR): 2.21 Rose Zhang (USA): 2.19 Ina Yoon (KOR): 2.15 Nasa Hataoka (JPN): 2.12 Youmin Hwang (KOR): 2.08 Auston Kim (USA): 2.08 Minami Katsu (JPN): 2.06 Somi Lee (KOR): 2.06 Miranda Wang (CHN): 2.06 Jungmin Hong (KOR): 2.05 Lindy Duncan (USA): 2.04 Gaby Lopez (MEX): 2.02 Sakura Koiwai (JPN): 2.00 Lexi Thompson (USA): 1.98 Allisen Corpuz (USA): 1.96 Sarah Schmelzel (USA): 1.93

