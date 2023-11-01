LPGA’s 2023 TOTO Japan Classic: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The LPGA Tour now heads to Japan for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, which will start on Thursday, November 2, at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki. The event is returning to the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course after three years.
The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic will feature some top names on the LPGA Tour such as In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang, Yuka Saso, and Hinako Shibuno. Hyo Joo Kim ranked no. 7 in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, is the highest-ranked golfer to feature in this week's event.
The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic will be telecast live on Golf Channel on all four days. Here's the TV schedule for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic:
Round 1: Thursday, November 2
- 10-11 pm – Live (Peacock and NBC Sports App)
- 11 pm- 2 am – (Golf Channel)
Round 2: Friday, November 3
- 10-11 pm – (Peacock and NBC Sports App)
- 11 pm- 2 am – (Golf Channel)
Round 3: Saturday, November 4
- 10:30-11:30 pm – (Peacock and NBC Sports App)
- 11:30 pm- 2:30 am – (Golf Channel)
Round 4: Sunday, November 5
- 10-11 pm – Live (Peacock and NBC Sports App)
- 11 pm- 2 am – (Golf Channel)
Countries with no broadcasting partner can enjoy the tournament live on lpga.com/videos/live.
Streaming
Fans can also stream the TOTO Japan Classic action live on their digital devices through various options like golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.
Purse Details
The purse size for the Ibaraki event is $2 million, with the winner receiving $300,000. There's no cut in this week's event which means no one will go empty-handed.
Here's the purse size breakdown for the top 20 position holders at the event:
- 1: $300,000
- 2: $182,538
- 3: $132,418
- 4: $102,436
- 5: $82,450
- 6: $67,458
- 7: $56,465
- 8: $49,470
- 9: $44,473
- 10: $40,475
- 11: $37,476
- 12: $34,978
- 13: $32,779
- 14: $30,781
- 15: $28,981
- 16: $27,382
- 17: $25,984
- 18: $24,785
- 19: $23,786
- 20: $22,985
Who is playing at the LPGA's 2023 TOTO Japan Classic? Field explored
Here's the complete field for the LPGA's 2023 TOTO Japan Classic:
- Ai Suzuki
- Akie Iwai
- Albane Valenzuela
- Andrea Lee
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Ayaka Furue
- Bailey Tardy
- Celine Borge
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Chisato Iwai
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Danielle Kang
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Erika Hara
- Erika Kikuchi
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Fumika Kawagishi
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Gina Kim
- Hana Lee
- Hannah Green
- Hikaru Yoshimoto
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Gee Chun
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Kokona Sakurai
- Lala Anai
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lindy Duncan
- Linnea Strom
- Mami Fukuda
- Mao Nozawa
- Mao Saigo
- Maria Fassi
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Minami Hiruta
- Minami Katsu
- Miyu Sato
- Miyu Yamashita
- Miyuu Abe
- Momoko Ueda
- Mone Inami
- Morgane Metraux
- Nana Suganuma
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Paula Reto
- Peiyun Chien
- Rio Takeda
- Rose Zhang
- Saiki Fujita
- Saki Nagamine
- Sakura Koiwai
- Sarah Kemp
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Seon Woo Bae
- Serena Aoki
- Shiho Kuwaki
- Shoko Sasaki
- Shuri Sakuma
- Sora Kamiya
- Stephanie Meadow
- Xiyu Lin
- Yan Liu
- Yu Liu
- Yuka Nii
- Yuka Saso
- Yuka Yasuda
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yuri Yoshida