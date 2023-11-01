LPGA’s 2023 TOTO Japan Classic: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The LPGA Tour now heads to Japan for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, which will start on Thursday, November 2, at the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course in Omitama, Ibaraki. The event is returning to the Taiheiyo Club Minori Course after three years.

The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic will feature some top names on the LPGA Tour such as In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang, Yuka Saso, and Hinako Shibuno. Hyo Joo Kim ranked no. 7 in the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings, is the highest-ranked golfer to feature in this week's event.

The 2023 TOTO Japan Classic will be telecast live on Golf Channel on all four days. Here's the TV schedule for the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic:

Round 1: Thursday, November 2

10-11 pm – Live (Peacock and NBC Sports App)

11 pm- 2 am – (Golf Channel)

Round 2: Friday, November 3

10-11 pm – (Peacock and NBC Sports App)

11 pm- 2 am – (Golf Channel)

Round 3: Saturday, November 4

10:30-11:30 pm – (Peacock and NBC Sports App)

11:30 pm- 2:30 am – (Golf Channel)

Round 4: Sunday, November 5

10-11 pm – Live (Peacock and NBC Sports App)

11 pm- 2 am – (Golf Channel)

Countries with no broadcasting partner can enjoy the tournament live on lpga.com/videos/live.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the TOTO Japan Classic action live on their digital devices through various options like golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock.

Purse Details

The purse size for the Ibaraki event is $2 million, with the winner receiving $300,000. There's no cut in this week's event which means no one will go empty-handed.

Here's the purse size breakdown for the top 20 position holders at the event:

1: $300,000

2: $182,538

3: $132,418

4: $102,436

5: $82,450

6: $67,458

7: $56,465

8: $49,470

9: $44,473

10: $40,475

11: $37,476

12: $34,978

13: $32,779

14: $30,781

15: $28,981

16: $27,382

17: $25,984

18: $24,785

19: $23,786

20: $22,985

Who is playing at the LPGA's 2023 TOTO Japan Classic? Field explored

Here's the complete field for the LPGA's 2023 TOTO Japan Classic:

Ai Suzuki

Akie Iwai

Albane Valenzuela

Andrea Lee

Arpichaya Yubol

Ayaka Furue

Bailey Tardy

Celine Borge

Chanettee Wannasaen

Chisato Iwai

Daniela Holmqvist

Danielle Kang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Erika Hara

Erika Kikuchi

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Fumika Kawagishi

Gemma Dryburgh

Gina Kim

Hana Lee

Hannah Green

Hikaru Yoshimoto

Hinako Shibuno

Hyo Joo Kim

In Gee Chun

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Kupcho

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Kokona Sakurai

Lala Anai

Lauren Coughlin

Lindy Duncan

Linnea Strom

Mami Fukuda

Mao Nozawa

Mao Saigo

Maria Fassi

Mi Hyang Lee

Minami Hiruta

Minami Katsu

Miyu Sato

Miyu Yamashita

Miyuu Abe

Momoko Ueda

Mone Inami

Morgane Metraux

Nana Suganuma

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Paula Reto

Peiyun Chien

Rio Takeda

Rose Zhang

Saiki Fujita

Saki Nagamine

Sakura Koiwai

Sarah Kemp

Sarah Schmelzel

Sayaka Takahashi

Seon Woo Bae

Serena Aoki

Shiho Kuwaki

Shoko Sasaki

Shuri Sakuma

Sora Kamiya

Stephanie Meadow

Xiyu Lin

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Yuka Nii

Yuka Saso

Yuka Yasuda

Yuna Nishimura

Yuri Yoshida