LPGA’s 2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: Schedule, venue and more explored

The 2025 Founders Cup, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, is the second LPGA tournament after the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. A Lim Kim won the tournament with a score of 20 under 268. The 2025 Founders Cup will take place this week and here's the detailed schedule for the same:
Day 1: Round 1 of the competition- Thursday
Day 2: Round 2 of the competition- Friday
Day 3: Round 3 of the competition- Saturday
Day 4: Round 4 of the competition- Sunday
The 2025 Founders Cup would take place at Bradenton Country Club, which was founded in 1924 when it was called the Palma Sola Country Club. If someone takes a membership of the club, he/she can avail of the 18-hole Donald Ross golf course, Seven Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, junior-sized Olympic pool, cafe, and a variety of events.
The 2025 Founders Cup would be covered by Golf Channel and NBC Digital. Here's the list of TV timings (all times in ET):
Thursday, Feb. 6: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Friday, Feb. 7: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Saturday, Feb. 8: 2-3 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sunday, Feb. 9: 2-3 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
What is the field of the 2025 Founders Cup?
The 2025 Founders Cup is headlined by World No. 1 Nelly Korda and World No. 2 Lydia Ko. The tournament will have major winners In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park. The event also has Epson Tour players including Lauren Stephenson, Fatima Fernandez Cano, and Jessica Porvasnik.
Here's the full list of players at the 2025 Founders Cup:
Alexandra Swayne
Brittany Lincicome
Nelly Korda
Lydia Ko
Ayaka Furue
Hannah Green
Lauren Coughlin
Mao Saigo
Jin Young Ko
Brooke M. Henderson
Celine Boutier
Chanettee Wannasaen
Maja Stark
Yuka Saso
Jin Hee Im
Jennifer Kupcho
Megan Khang
Nataliya Guseva
Angel Yin
Nasa Hataoka
Charley Hull
Gabriela Ruffels
Sarah Schmelzel
Ariya Jutanugarn
Yealimi Noh
Yu Liu
Nanna Madsen
Andrea Lee
Allisen Corpuz
Albane Valenzuela
Moriya Jutanugarn
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Lexi Thompson
Bailey Tardy
Sophia Popov
Madelene Sagstrom
Minjee Lee
Caroline Masson
Mi Hyang Lee
Linnea Strom
Leona Maguire
Hyo Joo Kim
Gaby Lopez
Stephanie Kyriacou
Auston Kim
Hinako Shibuno
Alexa Pano
Ashleigh Buhai
Yuna Nishimura
Somi Lee
Hira Naveed
Georgia Hall
Paula Reto
Wei-Ling Hsu
Minami Katsu
Gemma Dryburgh
Kristen Gillman
Stacy Lewis
In Gee Chun
Sung Hyun Park
Jeongeun Lee6
Cheyenne Knight
Elizabeth Szokol
Rio Takeda
Lauren Stephenson
Fatima Fernandez Cano
Jessica Porvasnik
Brooke Matthews
Ingrid Lindblad
Jenny Bae
Fiona Xu
Madison Young
Cassie Porter
Weiwei Zhang
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Lauren Hartlage
Hyo Joon Jang
Aditi Ashok
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Yan Liu
Lindy Duncan
Frida Kinhult
Bianca Pagdanganan
Xiaowen Yin
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Karis Davidson
Nicole Broch Estrup
Morgane Metraux
Savannah Grewal
Jiwon Jeon
Dani Holmqvist
Celine Borge
Caroline Inglis
Eun-Hee Ji
Danielle Kang
Miyu Yamashita
Chisato Iwai
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Manon De Roey
Akie Iwai
Gigi Stoll
Ina Yoon
Yuri Yoshida
Julia Lopez Ramirez
Dewi Weber
Kumkang Park
Gurleen Kaur
Adela Cernousek
Mariel Galdiano
Soo Bin Joo
Azahara Munoz
Benedetta Moresco
Mary Liu
Kate Smith-Stroh
Ana Belac
Caley McGinty
Alena Sharp
Maude-Aimee Leblanc