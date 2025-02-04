LPGA’s 2025 Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: Schedule, venue and more explored

The 2025 Founders Cup, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, is the second LPGA tournament after the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. A Lim Kim won the tournament with a score of 20 under 268. The 2025 Founders Cup will take place this week and here's the detailed schedule for the same:

Day 1: Round 1 of the competition- Thursday

Day 2: Round 2 of the competition- Friday

Day 3: Round 3 of the competition- Saturday

Day 4: Round 4 of the competition- Sunday

The 2025 Founders Cup would take place at Bradenton Country Club, which was founded in 1924 when it was called the Palma Sola Country Club. If someone takes a membership of the club, he/she can avail of the 18-hole Donald Ross golf course, Seven Har-Tru lighted tennis courts, junior-sized Olympic pool, cafe, and a variety of events.

The 2025 Founders Cup would be covered by Golf Channel and NBC Digital. Here's the list of TV timings (all times in ET):

Thursday, Feb. 6: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, Feb. 7: 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Feb. 8: 2-3 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Feb. 9: 2-3 p.m. (NBC Digital); 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

What is the field of the 2025 Founders Cup?

The 2025 Founders Cup is headlined by World No. 1 Nelly Korda and World No. 2 Lydia Ko. The tournament will have major winners In Gee Chun and Sung Hyun Park. The event also has Epson Tour players including Lauren Stephenson, Fatima Fernandez Cano, and Jessica Porvasnik.

Here's the full list of players at the 2025 Founders Cup:

Alexandra Swayne

Brittany Lincicome

Nelly Korda

Lydia Ko

Ayaka Furue

Hannah Green

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Megan Khang

Nataliya Guseva

Angel Yin

Nasa Hataoka

Charley Hull

Gabriela Ruffels

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Nanna Madsen

Andrea Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Lexi Thompson

Bailey Tardy

Sophia Popov

Madelene Sagstrom

Minjee Lee

Caroline Masson

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Ashleigh Buhai

Yuna Nishimura

Somi Lee

Hira Naveed

Georgia Hall

Paula Reto

Wei-Ling Hsu

Minami Katsu

Gemma Dryburgh

Kristen Gillman

Stacy Lewis

In Gee Chun

Sung Hyun Park

Jeongeun Lee6

Cheyenne Knight

Elizabeth Szokol

Rio Takeda

Lauren Stephenson

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Jessica Porvasnik

Brooke Matthews

Ingrid Lindblad

Jenny Bae

Fiona Xu

Madison Young

Cassie Porter

Weiwei Zhang

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Lauren Hartlage

Hyo Joon Jang

Aditi Ashok

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Yan Liu

Lindy Duncan

Frida Kinhult

Bianca Pagdanganan

Xiaowen Yin

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Karis Davidson

Nicole Broch Estrup

Morgane Metraux

Savannah Grewal

Jiwon Jeon

Dani Holmqvist

Celine Borge

Caroline Inglis

Eun-Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Miyu Yamashita

Chisato Iwai

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

Manon De Roey

Akie Iwai

Gigi Stoll

Ina Yoon

Yuri Yoshida

Julia Lopez Ramirez

Dewi Weber

Kumkang Park

Gurleen Kaur

Adela Cernousek

Mariel Galdiano

Soo Bin Joo

Azahara Munoz

Benedetta Moresco

Mary Liu

Kate Smith-Stroh

Ana Belac

Caley McGinty

Alena Sharp

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

