LPGA’s Jeeno Thitikul gets real about Saudi Arabian PIF’s $13 million investment in women’s golf

Jeeno Thitikul candidly reflected on the million-dollar investment of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in women's golf. The Saudi investment fund had previously invested in men's golf leagues and created LIV Golf, and this week, they have announced a deal with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

Per ESPN, the PIF is sponsoring five tournaments on the circuit and will make the prize pool for all the events to be around $13 million. This week on the LPGA Tour, players are playing at the Mizuho Americas Open, which started on Thursday, May 8.

Jeeno Thitikul took the lead in the game after the first 18 holes, and in the post-round press conference, she was asked about the investment. In response, the Thai golfer said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think it's pretty like all the thing that, LPGA, LET, Golf Saudi have been into golf. It's help. I think they're trying to, you know, like get women's golf like bigger and bigger, elevating them to a top level of golf as they can done.

"And then it's pretty good news to be honest to me, because it's like get more chance for everyone to play a really good golf course in a really good events. And also having sponsor like Golf Saudi, which helped women's golf, especially European side," she added.

Here is a list of the PIF Global series tournaments:

PIF Saudi Ladies International: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh (Feb. 12-15)

Aramco Korea Championship: New Korea Country Club, Seoul, South Korea (Friday to Sunday)

PIF Championship: Centurion Club, London (Aug. 8-10)

Aramco Houston Championship: TBC, Houston (Sept. 5-7)

Aramco Shenzhen Championship: Mission Hills, Shenzhen, China (Nov. 6-8)

Jeeno Thitikul reflects on her Mizuho Americas Open performance

In the first round of the Mizuho Americas Open, Jeeno Thitikul started the game on the first tee hole. She made two back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes and then a birdie on the eighth. She maintained her fabulous game on the back nine and carded five more birdies for a round of 8-under 64.

In the post-round press conference, Jeeno Thitikul reflected on her performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think my putter working well, better than Chevron week. I mean, been struggling with the putter on the Chevron week, final. But it's just not me. Everyone, I think the green was so tough on that week.

"We're here, hit it good, too, and also making the putts. Also get a lucky draw on the morning because it's not really windy had the morning," she added.

On the LPGA Tour, Thitikul started her campaign at the Honda LPGA Thailand. She played the four rounds of 68, 64, 69, and 66 to settle in solo third place. She then competed at the HSBC Women's World Championship and settled in the T2 position. She recorded a T12 position at the Blue Bay LPGA.

Jeeno Thitikul had an impressive season on the LPGA Tour in 2025 and recorded solo fourth place at the Ford Championship, and then T5 at the T-Mobile Match Play, and then T9 at the JM Eagle LA Championship. In her last outing at the Chevron Championship, she recorded a T24 place.

