LPGA's Linn Grant takes a dig at self using PGA Tour counterpart's frustrated reaction at ISCO Championship

LPGA Tour Pro Linn Grant took a jab at herself using a video of David Skinns’ frustrated reaction at the ISCO Championship, which is taking place at the HCC Championship Course this week.

Ad

After two rounds, Skinns finished T5 with a score of 5 under. A frustrated video of him from the second round was shared by Grant on Instagram story, with Skinns seen smashing his club on the course after the ball had crossed the flagstick but didn't fall into the hole. Grant captioned the post with a sarcastic remark:

“Me on the inside”

David Skinns ( via Lin Grant's Instagram story)

Skinns shot 71 in the first round of the ISCO Championship, with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. He fired 64 in the second round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. He will play the third and fourth rounds on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Linn Grant, playing at the Amundi Evian Championship this week, failed to make the cut. She shot 72 in the opening round, with an eagle on the front nine and a birdie on the back nine. Grant fired 73 in the next round, with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

How has Linn Grant performed in the 2025 season so far?

Linn Grant has had three top 10 finishes in 2025, including a third-placed finish at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, a T4 at the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open and a T9 at the U.S. Women's Open.

Ad

She had a top 20 finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand, with a T17 after scoring 12 under. Here's a list of Linn Grant’s 2025 performances so far:

2025 LPGA Tournaments

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at the Lake Nona Golf & Country Club: Third, 70-67-67-69, 273 (-15)

Honda LPGA Thailand at the Siam Country Club: T17, 71-66-72-67, 276 (-12)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T41, 73-75-72-73, 293 (+5)

Ford Championship at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: Missed cut

JM Eagle LA Championship at the El Caballero Country Club: Missed cut

The Chevron Championship at the Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: Missed cut

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T4, 71-73-70-70, 284 (-4)

U.S. Women's Open at the Erin Hills: T9, 71-69-73-73, 286 (-2)

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club: Missed cut

KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco: Missed cut

The Amundi Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club: Missed cut

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More