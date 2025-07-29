LPGA's Lottie Woad outdoes even Tiger Woods with massive ranking leap after pro debut

LPGA pro Lottie Woad won her maiden tournament in the circuit in her debut event. She won the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open and jumped to 24th in the world, her debut in the Rolex Rankings. With that, she outshone Tiger Woods, who finished T60 in his debut event as a professional golfer and reached 433rd in the Official World Golf Rankings.Woad had a dreamy debut to her professional career. She was phenomenal and had an easy three-stroke win over Hyo Joo Kim. The tournament featured the likes of Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lauren Coughlin, and other top-ranked golfers. However, the English golfer maintained her dominance throughout the four rounds and went on to lift the trophy.X user Nosferatu had shared a stat about Lottie Woad’s ranking on July 27. They wrote in the caption:&quot;Sensational 1st win in her 1st tournament as a pro for the 21yo @LottieWoad!! Never in doubt, won by 3 and finished with a birdie. She should jump somewhere around top 25 in the world! #RolexRanking. Tiger finished T60 in his 1st event as a pro and ranked #433 in #OWGR&quot;In another post, they confirmed her ranking, writing:&quot;Confirmation that @LottieWoad has indeed jumped straight to #24 in the world in her first official world ranking update after turning pro! #RolexRankings&quot;Tiger Woods made his debut as a pro in 1996 and had a successful golf career, with around 110 professional tournaments won. Meanwhile, it was the second win for Lottie Woad.The 21-year-old became the talk of the town earlier this month when she won the KPMG Women’s Irish Open as an amateur. She registered a six-stroke win in the tournament over Madelene Sagström and then turned pro.What has Lottie Woad said about her victory?Lottie Woad candidly reflected on her victory at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in the post-round press conference. She called it “special to win” her first event and talked about her final-round performance. She said (via ASAP Sports):&quot;I think it's quite hard to do that, but very special to win in my first event. You know, everyone was chasing me today, and managed to maintain the lead and played really nicely down the stretch and hit a lot of good shots, which is nice.&quot;Lottie Woad started the campaign with an opening round of 5-under 67, followed by an impressive bogey-free second round of 7-under 65. She started the third round on the first tee hole and made a birdie on the fifth and then two more on the seventh and eighth holes.On the back nine, she carded three birdies and a bogey for a round of 67 and wrapped up with a final of 68, with five birdies and a bogey. Nelly Korda settled in fifth place in the tournament, while Charley Hull tied for 21st position.