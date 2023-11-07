LPGA’s The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2023 odds and best bets explored

The LPGA Tour players are set to compete at this week's The Annika Driven by Gainbridge Championship at Pelican. The tournament is all set to start on Thursday, November 9 and will run through the weekend to conclude on Sunday, November 12.

The third edition of the tournament was headlined by some of the top-ranked golfers on the LPGA Tour, including Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Jin Young Ko and many others.

This year, The Annika Driven by Gainbridge will feature a stellar field of 120 golfers, who will compete in a 72-hole format game over four days.

According to BoyleSports, Atthaya Thitikul could be the best bet for this week. She has odds of 9/1 to win the tournament followed by Korda. Celine Boutier is yet another favorite to win this week with odds of 14/1. Lilia Vu's odds are 16/1, while Lexi Thompson's odds are around 22/1.

Here are the best bets for 2023 LPGA’s The Annika Driven by Gainbridge as per BoyleSports:

Atthaya Thitikul: 9/11

Nelly Korda: 11/1

Celine Boutier: 14/1

Jin Young Ko: 16/1

Lilia Vu: 16/1

Lexi Thompson: 22/1

Lydia Ko: 22/1

Brooke M. Henderson: 25/1

Linn Grant: 25/1

Megan Khang: 25/1

Ruoning Yin: 25/1

Charley Hull: 28/1

Allisen Corpus: 30/1

Allison Lee: 33/1

Ally Ewing: 33/1

Carlota Ciganda: 35/1

Hae Ran Ryu: 35/1

Leona Maguire: 35/1

Georgia Hall: 45/1

Hye-Jin Choi: 45/1

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: 45/1

Ayaka Furue: 50/1

Gaby Lopez: 50/1

Maja Stark: 50/1

Yuna Nishimura: 50/1

A Lim Kim: 60/1

Ariya Jutanugarn: 60/1

Cheyenne Knight: 60/1

Madelene Sangstrom: 60/1

Bianca Pagdanganam: 60/1

Gemma Dryburgh: 66/1

Ashleigh Buhai: 70/1

Jeongeun Lee6: 70/1

Mi Hyang Lee: 75/1

Grace Kim: 80/1

Patty Tavatanakit: 80/1

Anna Nordqvist: 90/1

Gabriela Ruffels: 90/1

Jasmine Suwannapura: 90/1

Amy Young: 100/1

In Gee Chun: 100/1

Perrine Delacour: 100/1

Sarah Schmelzel: 100/1

Yu Liu: 100/1

Aditi Ashok: 125/1

Eun-Hee Ji: 125/1

Frida Kinhult: 125/1

Lauren Coughlin: 125/1

Olivia Cowan: 125/1

Alexa Pano: 150/1

Emily Kristine Pedersen: 150/1

Maria Fassi: 150/1

Marina Alex: 150/1

Minami Katsu: 150/1

Narin An: 150/1

Stephanie Kyriacou: 150/1

Yealimi Noh: 150/1

Xiaowen Yin: 175/1

Linnea Strom: 200/1

Aline Krauter: 225/1

Louise Rydqvist: 225/1

Lucy Li: 225/1

Mina Harigae: 225/1

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 225/1

Top-ranked golfers in 2023 The Annika driven by Gainbridge

Ruoning Yin is the top-ranked golfer playing this week at 2023 The Annika Driver by Gainbrige followed by Lilia Vu and Celine Boutier.

Here is a list of the golfers who are in the top 20 of the Rolex Women's World Golf ranking and are playing this week:

1 Ruoning Yin

2 Lilia Vu

3 Celine Boutier

4 Jin Young Ko

5 Nelly Korda

6 Minjee Lee

8 Charley Hull

9 Atthaya Thitikul

10 Lydia Ko

11 Allisen Corpuz

13 Brooke Henderson

14 Megan Khang

16 Linn Grant

18 Leona Maguire

19 Georgia Hall

It is important to note that Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican started in 2020. It will be the fourth edition of the tournament. Sei Young Kim won the inaugural season, while Nelly Korda has won the tournament for the last two years.