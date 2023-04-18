LPGA's The Chevron Championship: Schedule, players, prize purse, and more

The LPGA now heads to Texas for its first major of the season, the 2023 Chevron Championship, which will take place from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, making its debut at The Club in Carlton Woods.
Jennifer Kupcho is the defending champion who won the tournament by beating Jessica Korda by a two-stroke margin.
Schedule for the 2023 Chevron Championship
Thursday, April 20
First round: 11 am – 3 pm
Friday, April 21
Second round: 11 am – 3 pm
Note: Only the top 65 players and ties will make the weekend.
Saturday, April 22
Third round: 2:15 pm – 6 pm
Sunday, April 23
Fourth round: 2:15 pm – 6 pm
Purse size details for the LPGA's Chevron Championship
The purse size for the 2023 Chevron Championship is $5.1 million compared to last year's $5 million. Although it is the lowest among the five majors, the prize money is still higher than most other LPGA events.
The field for the 2023 Chevron Championship
The 144-player field at the Chevron championship will feature the biggest names on the LPGA Tour like Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and more. 42 of the top 50 players will be featured at The Club at Carlton Woods.
Here's the complete field for the 2023 Chevron Championship:
- A Lim Kim
- Albane Valenzuela
- Alexa Pano
- Alison Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Ally Ewing
- Amanda Doherty
- Amari Avery (a)
- Amy Yang
- Andrea Lee
- Angel Yin
- Angela Stanford
- Annie Park
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Ayaka Furue
- Azahara Munoz
- Brittany Altomare
- Brittany Lincicome
- Bronte Law
- Brooke Henderson
- Carlota Ciganda
- Caroline Inglis
- Celine Borge
- Celine Boutier
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Charley Hull
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Cristie Kerr
- Dana Fall
- Daniela Darquea
- Danielle Kang
- Eila Galitsky (a)
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Frida Kinhult
- Gaby Lopez
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Georgia Hall
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Hinako Shibuno
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Gee Chun
- Isabella Fierro
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jennifer Song
- Jenny Shin
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jess Baker (a)
- Jessica Korda
- Jin Young Ko
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Kelly Tan
- Lauren Coughlin
- Lauren Hartlage
- Lauren Stephenson
- Leona Maguire
- Lexi Thompson
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Linnea Strom
- Lizette Salas
- Lucy Li
- Lydia Ko
- Maddie Szeryk
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Maja Stark
- Mao Saigo
- Maria Fassi
- Mariajo Uribe
- Marina Alex
- Matilda Castren
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Megan Khang
- Mel Reid
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mina Harigae
- Minami Katsu
- Minjee Lee
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Nelly Korda
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Creamer
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Perrine Delacour
- Pia Babnik
- Polly Mack
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Ruixin Liu
- Ruoning Yin
- Ryann O'Toole
- Saki Baba (a)
- Sarah Kemp
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sei Young Kim
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sophia Schubert
- Stacy Lewis
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Sung Hyun Park
- Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)
- Valentina Rossi (a)
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Wichanee Meechai
- Xiaowen Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Yuka Saso
- Yuna Nishimura
- Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)