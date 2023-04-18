LPGA's The Chevron Championship: Schedule, players, prize purse, and more

The LPGA now heads to Texas for its first major of the season, the 2023 Chevron Championship, which will take place from Thursday, April 20, to Sunday, April 23, making its debut at The Club in Carlton Woods.

Jennifer Kupcho is the defending champion who won the tournament by beating Jessica Korda by a two-stroke margin.

Schedule for the 2023 Chevron Championship

Thursday, April 20

First round: 11 am – 3 pm

Friday, April 21

Second round: 11 am – 3 pm

Note: Only the top 65 players and ties will make the weekend.

Saturday, April 22

Third round: 2:15 pm – 6 pm

Sunday, April 23

Fourth round: 2:15 pm – 6 pm

Purse size details for the LPGA's Chevron Championship

The purse size for the 2023 Chevron Championship is $5.1 million compared to last year's $5 million. Although it is the lowest among the five majors, the prize money is still higher than most other LPGA events.

The field for the 2023 Chevron Championship

Jennifer Kupcho celebrates with The Dinah Shore Trophy after winning The Chevron Championship

The 144-player field at the Chevron championship will feature the biggest names on the LPGA Tour like Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and more. 42 of the top 50 players will be featured at The Club at Carlton Woods.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 Chevron Championship:

A Lim Kim

Albane Valenzuela

Alexa Pano

Alison Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Ally Ewing

Amanda Doherty

Amari Avery (a)

Amy Yang

Andrea Lee

Angel Yin

Angela Stanford

Annie Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Ashleigh Buhai

Atthaya Thitikul

Ayaka Furue

Azahara Munoz

Brittany Altomare

Brittany Lincicome

Bronte Law

Brooke Henderson

Carlota Ciganda

Caroline Inglis

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Chanettee Wannasaen

Charley Hull

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Cristie Kerr

Dana Fall

Daniela Darquea

Danielle Kang

Eila Galitsky (a)

Elizabeth Szokol

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Frida Kinhult

Gaby Lopez

Gemma Dryburgh

Georgia Hall

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Hae Ran Ryu

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Hinako Shibuno

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joo Kim

In Gee Chun

Isabella Fierro

Jaravee Boonchant

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Song

Jenny Shin

Jeongeun Lee6

Jess Baker (a)

Jessica Korda

Jin Young Ko

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Kelly Tan

Lauren Coughlin

Lauren Hartlage

Lauren Stephenson

Leona Maguire

Lexi Thompson

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Linnea Strom

Lizette Salas

Lucy Li

Lydia Ko

Maddie Szeryk

Madelene Sagstrom

Maja Stark

Mao Saigo

Maria Fassi

Mariajo Uribe

Marina Alex

Matilda Castren

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Megan Khang

Mel Reid

Mi Hyang Lee

Mina Harigae

Minami Katsu

Minjee Lee

Moriya Jutanugarn

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Nelly Korda

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Creamer

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Pernilla Lindberg

Perrine Delacour

Pia Babnik

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Ruixin Liu

Ruoning Yin

Ryann O'Toole

Saki Baba (a)

Sarah Kemp

Sarah Schmelzel

Sei Young Kim

So Yeon Ryu

Sophia Schubert

Stacy Lewis

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Sung Hyun Park

Ting-Hsuan Huang (a)

Valentina Rossi (a)

Wei-Ling Hsu

Wichanee Meechai

Xiaowen Yin

Xiyu Lin

Yaeeun Hong

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Yuka Saso

Yuna Nishimura

Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)

Poll : 0 votes