LPGA's Yan Liu joins an exclusive club with a double eagle at the Chevron Championship: Here's how rare it is

Yan Liu of China had a splendid start at the Chevron Championship. She started with a bogey-free round, posting a score of 7-under 65 at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Even though Liu's second round didn't go in line with the first, she has maintained her position atop the leaderboard. She scored an even par 72, aggregating a score of 7-under after two rounds. In the second round, she scored a double eagle (an albatross), a birdie against four bogeys.

The 27-year-old's double eagle came on the 505-yard par-5 eighth. Only two double eagles were recorded in the 2024 LPGA Tour: by Gina Kim and Nanna Koerstz Madsen. In comparison, 29 holes-in-one were recorded, as per Golf Digest.

Further, only 30 albatrosses have been made on the LPGA Tour between 1971 and 2023, with just five since 2014, as per The Double Eagle Club. Also, scoring a double eagle is extremely rare. As per the USGA, the odds of making a double eagle are about 72,000 to 1. This is, in comparison, 24 times rarer than an ace, which has odds of 3,000 to 1.

Talking about her shot, Yan Liu joked (via ASAP Sports):

"I got albatross 8th hole, and I think it's really good. After that hole, I feel I very excited, so I make a bogey again on 9."

She added:

"That hole pretty downwind. I take my driver. I hit a really good solid driver. I think the second shot is 175 to the hole, downwind. I take my 7-iron and I see the ball how to go in so that's really cool thing. But I think doesn't have video for that hole. Little sad."

Yan Liu has a one-shot lead over the field. Lindy Duncan, Sarah Schmelzel, Mao Saigo and Hyo Joo Kim are tied for second with 6-under.

A look at Yan Liu's record on the LPGA Tour

Yan Liu joined the LPGA Tour in 2023. She competed in 23 tournaments in her maiden year and made the cut in 14, registering two top-10 finishes.

Her best finish was a third-place finish at the LPGA Classic and a seventh-place finish at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. In 2024, she had 22 starts on the LPGA Tour and made 11 cuts but didn't have a top-10 finish.

Liu has had an underwhelming start in the 2025 season. In four starts, she has failed to register a top-10 or top-25 finish. Her best performance came at JM Eagle LA Championship, where she was tied for 32nd.

Let's take a look at Yan Liu's performances on the 2025 LPGA Tour:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands : T62 (71-71-77-68, 287, +3)

: T62 (71-71-77-68, 287, +3) Blue Bay LPGA : T44 (74-71-75-73, 293, +5)

: T44 (74-71-75-73, 293, +5) Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass : Missed Cut (72-72, 144, E)

: Missed Cut (72-72, 144, E) JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro: T32 (63-70-72-72, 277, -11)

