LPGA snubs Charley Hull & Nelly Korda as they announce global ambassadors

The LPGA Tour announced its global ambassadors to help grow the game, but it didn't choose Charley Hull or Nelly Korda.

Two of the most prominent golfers on tour, including the Rolex World No. 1 golfer, were passed on in favor of Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Rose Zhang, Madelene Sagstrom and Sarah Schmelzel.

Zhang finds herself ranked 14th on the Rolex Rankings. Yin is 20th. Sagstrom is ranked 59th in the world. Schmelzel is ranked 69th among all LPGA Tour golfers, while Lopez comes in 76th.

Despite not having two of the biggest names attached to women's golf, Nancy Henderson, the LPGA foundation's president, said that they were thrilled to get these players involved via the Tour website:

“We are thrilled to welcome our new brand ambassadors to LPGA*USGA Girls Golf. Their commitment to the game and passion for inspiring young girls perfectly align with the LPGA Foundation’s mission to transform lives through golf.

"We are confident each of these LPGA Tour players will serve as strong role models, carrying forward the impact and legacy established by our past ambassadors. With their support, we will strive to reach the next one million girls.”

They replace Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Lizette Salas, Mariah Stackhouse and Lexi Thompson as this year's ambassadors. The Tour selected them because each embody one of the five things they instill in women's golf: Empower, Enrich, Engage, Exercise and Energize.

Nelly Korda comes up short in bid to open 2025 with a win

Nelly Korda finished in second place (Image via Imagn)

Seven times in 2024, Nelly Korda was a winner. In her first chance to continue her dominance, she fell just short. The American came second to A Lim Kim in the HGV Tournament of Champions over the weekend.

Korda said via ESPN after finishing two shots back of first place:

"Yeah, not bad. I'm never going to complain finishing second in a tournament and giving it a run, especially on a Sunday. There are definitely a couple putts I would like to have back, but overall, I think I'm very happy with this week and excited for next week."

Korda made a push late in the contest, but Kim responded by making birdies on three of the final four holes. Kim said that it was "so fun" and "so good" to get a win. She led wire-to-wire in this tournament.

Kim knew Nelly Korda was a threat, so she admitted to scoreboard-watching:

"I watched her scoreboard -- ooh, make birdie, wow -- and then focus again on my game. I feel really good, and then still I have more chance because one more hole."

She turned in a brilliant closing outing, including a 25-foot putt for birdie on the 18th to seal her tight victory over the World No. 1.

