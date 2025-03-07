LPGA star Charley Hull sends a heartfelt 2-word message to her dad 

LPGA Tour star Charley Hull shared a heartfelt video of her father on her Instagram story on Friday with more than 725,000 followers, with a caption reading "Love you dad," with a heart emoji.

Hull is one of the most followed professional golfers in the women's circuit. She keeps engaging her followers across social media platforms by sharing personal and professional updates.

In the video, Hull's father can be seen ringing a bell similar to those that exist in many places for cancer patients when they defeat the disease.

Hull's Instagram story | Source: @charley.hull

Hull aims to have a strong 2025 after going winless in 2024 on the LPGA Tour

Hull at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

Hull is off to a strong start in 2025, registering top 20 finishes in both LPGA events she has played thus far this year. Hull finished tied for 19th at the Founders Cup in Florida in February, as well as tied for fourth at the HSBC Women's World Championships in Singapore. Hull struggled in the final round, shooting a two-over-par 74 en route to losing by six strokes to Lydia Ko.

Despite not registering any LPGA wins in 2024, Hull had some strong showings throughout the year and is currently the 10th-ranked golfer in the world, according to the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Hull represented England at the Paris Olympics, finishing tied for 27th.

The 28-year-old's best finish in 2024 came at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in November, where she tied for second, three strokes behind winner Nelly Korda.

Hull came in solo fifth place at the Women's Scottish Open, losing by seven shots to Lauren Coughlin. Hull also made the cut at four of the five major championships.

Hull at the 2025 HSBC Women's World Championship (via Getty)

Hull won the 2024 Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia, a Ladies European Tour event. She had won the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic two bring an end to a two-year-long winless streak.

Hull has had close calls in every major at one point or another. She finished solo second at the 2023 Women's British Open, losing by six shots to American Lilia Vu.

Hull also came in tied for second at the 2023 U.S. Women's Open at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, losing by three shots to American Allisen Corpuz.

Hull had another close call in 2022, finishing tied for third at the Evian Championship in France, finishing two strokes behind Brooke M. Henderson of Canada.

At the 2016 ANA Inspiration, now the Chevron Championship, a 20-year-old Hull finished tied for second place, losing to Lydia Ko by one stroke.

Hull aims to capture her first major title in 2025.

