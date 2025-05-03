LPGA star handed big penalty for slow play at Black Desert Championship

Japanese golfer Chisato Iwai was handed a two-stroke penalty for slow play during the second round of the 2025 LPGA Black Desert Championship. The maiden edition of the tournament is being held at Black Desert Resort in St George, Utah, from May 1 to May 4, 2025.

Iwai exceeded the time limits under the LPGA's updated pace-of-play policy on the par-3 8th hole by over 16 seconds. The LPGA implemented tighter pace-of-play regulations earlier this year, which were implemented from March 2025.

As per the new rules, exceeding the time limit by 1–5 seconds incurs a fine. Players who exceed by 6-15 seconds lead to a one-stroke penalty, and 16 seconds or more results in a two-stroke penalty.

Chisato Iwai scored 2-under 70 in the first round at the Black Desert Championship with four birdies against two bogeys. Because of the two-stroke penalty, she carded 1-over 73 in the second round. She was adjudged a double bogey on the par-3 eighth. Because of the penalty, she failed to make the cut by exactly two strokes.

This is Iwai's first season on the LPGA Tour, and because of the penalty, she missed her first cut at the Black Desert Championship. So far, she has competed in six tournaments and made four cuts. She has had three top-25 finishes and is positioned 59th in the Race to CME Globe standings. Her best performance came at the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she tied for 11th.

Let's take a look at Chisato Iwai's performance in the 2025 season:

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands : Missed Cut (146, +4)

: Missed Cut (146, +4) Honda LPGA Thailand : T24 (278, -10)

: T24 (278, -10) Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass : T22 (274, -14)

: T22 (274, -14) JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro : T11 (273, -15)

: T11 (273, -15) The Chevron Championship : T30 (290, +2)

: T30 (290, +2) Black Desert Championship: Missed Cut (143, -1)

Who is leading the Black Desert Championship after the second round?

Korea's Haeran Ryu is leading the Black Desert Championship after 36 holes at Black Desert Resort. After a 9-under 63 in the first round, she scored 5-under 67 in the second round. She has a two-shot lead over Somi Lee, who is at 12-under.

Here's a look at the top 20 players tied at the leaderboard of the Black Desert Championship after the second round:

1- Haeran Ryu (-14)

2 - Somi Lee (-12)

T3 - Esther Henseleit (-11)

T3 - Soo Bin Joo (-11)

T5 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-10)

T5 - Wei-Ling Hsu (-10)

T7 - Hinako Shibuno (-9)

T7 - Mi Hyang Lee (-9)

T7 - Miranda Wang (-9)

T7 - Grace Kim (-9)

T11 - Gemma Dryburg (-8)

T11 - Narin An (-8)

T11 - Yahui Zhang (-8)

T11 - Paula Reto (-8)

T11 - Hye-Jin Choi (-8)

T11 - Chanettee Wannasaen (-8)

T11 - Kristen Gillman (-8)

T11 - Andrea Lee (-8)

T11 - Carlota Ciganda (-8)

T20 - Perrine Delacour (-7)

T20 - Dewi Weber (-7)

T20 - Olivia Cowan (-7)

T20 - Celine Boutier (-7)

