LPGA star Lexi Thompson shows off the hardcore training available in her $30-a-month program

Lexi Thompson may be retired from professional golf, but she's not done staying in shape. She posted a story on Instagram showing off her rigid training, and she advertised it as part of her program to help others stay fit.

Ad

The LPGA Tour star walked away from full-time professional golf after the conclusion of last season, which included one last Solheim Cup. Now, she wants to help people stay fit with a $30 monthly program.

Her fitness program can be signed up for, and subscribers will be able to access her personal plans, advice, and more to stay in shape as she does. If anyone wants to train like a pro golfer, Thompson has provided a good opportunity.

Ad

Trending

Lexi Thompson shared a look at her intense regiment on Instagram (Instagram/lexi)

Thompson implored her followers to join the program:

Ad

"Get stronger everyday with me!"

In retirement, the American golfer just got engaged. She recently shared her engagement photos with the world. She has also not been away from the LPGA Tour entirely.

Thompson specified last year that she wasn't hanging up her clubs for good, but that she was taking a step back from full-time play. She teed it up at the Founders Cup earlier this month.

The 30-year-old played well, shooting nine under and finishing tied for 13th. World number one Nelly Korda finished tied for seventh as Yealimi Noh took the trophy.

Ad

Lexi Thompson confirmed plans to play more this year

Even though she is retired, don't expect to see Lexi Thompson disappear. The American golfer already played at the Founders Cup. Ahead of that tournament, she revealed her reasoning and set her plans to play even more down the road.

Lexi Thompson played the Founders Cup (Image via Imagn)

Via the LPGA Tour, she said:

Ad

“The Founders are the reason why we're able to be out here today and to be on the LPGA Tour. Those are the women that founded the Tour, so we're lucky and honored to be able to tee it up here. And this is only about three hours from my home, so definitely an easy trip. I definitely plan on playing a few more times this year.”

Ad

Despite clearly still being involved in golf, Thompson is enjoying her newfound freedom. The golfer took a trip to Canada, where her fiancé is from. She said it was "amazing" when they visited Whistler, Canada.

She continued:

“We went for a few days, and I've only seen snow a few times in my life, so it was just incredible to relax, see the snow, explore the village. We went dog sledding the last day. It was actually the only day that it really snowed and actually fell. It was just magical. Then I got proposed to, so it was even more of a special trip.”

Lexi Thompson did not specify which tournaments she'd play in this year, only mentioning that she wants to come out and play at last a few more times throughout 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback