LPGA star Muni He stuns in black shape-wear for her recent campaign with Calvin Klein 

Golf sensation Muni He turned heads with her stunning looks in her recent post on Instagram, this time off the golf course. The 25-year-old shared a bunch of images of herself from a Calvin Klein campaign, wearing a stylish black shapewear.

Muni He is popularly known for her near-perfect swings and confidence on the golf course. With her strong presence on the LPGA Tour, she has built an impressive following in professional golf and fashion, making her attract sponsorship deals and endorsements.

The Chinese shared her latest Instagram post with Calvin Klein with the caption:

"Styled in New @calvinklein shapewear"

Muni He was born in Chengdu, China but currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Her father Nong He who worked as a hotelier is also passionate about golf. He introduced Muni to the sport at a young age and she never looked back.

She fell in love with the game while attending competitions with her father. Muni eventually started playing at junior competitions before making the cut to join the University of Southern California's women's golf team.

Muni He became a professional in 2017. In 2019, she played on the Symetra Tour and eventually won the Prasco Charity Championship before earning her LPGA Tour card. The youngster also secured qualification for the 2022 US Women’s Open.

While golf is her calling, she has also embraced the world of fashion and social media. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to work with brands like Nike, WeChat, and now Calvin Klein.

She has over 960,000 followers on Instagram and keeps them updated about her brand collaborations and on-course activities.

Muni He’s early 2025 performances offer promise

2025 is already looking good so far for Muni He as she has participated in a few tournaments on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. Muni He appeared at the PIF Saudi Ladies International held at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia from February 13 to 15, 2025.

She gave off one of her best performances, finishing tied for eighth place with a total score of 9-under-par. Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand won the event after finishing 16-under-par.

Right after the tournament in Saudi, she also featured at the HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore from February 27 to March 2. This time around she wasn't at her best as she finished tied in 50th place, amassing a total score of 296 strokes. Lydia Ko reigned supreme at the event.

From March 6 to 9, Muni He competed at the Blue Bay LPGA at Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course in Hainan, China, making an improved finish. She was tied in 25th place with a total score of 287.

