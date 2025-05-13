Nelly Korda has really picked up from in the past couple of years. The LPGA star, however, is not just making waves in golf but also off it. The 26-year-old starred in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition sporting multiple bikinis and showing off her toned physique.

The American golfer won the Chevron Championship last year which was among the 5 victories she won on the trot. She also collaborated with Tiger Woods a few weeks ago for TaylorMade's video.

Now, Nelly Korda is making her Sports Illustrated debut. One of the most popular female golfers at the moment, Korda talked about inspiring the future generation of girls. She said:

"Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport. I get to inspire the next generation, I see girls that look up to me and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love." (Quotes via Sports Illustrated)

Nelly posed in different bikinis including red and pink combination. She also donned a blue swimsuit and a yellow two-piece as she posed on a boat.

Fresh off her top-5 finish at the Mizuho America's Open, Nelly Korda will be hoping to pick up last season's form and add to her 2 Major wins. She could only muster a T14 finish in this season's Chevron Championship.

Nelly Korda upbeat after top-5 finish at Mizuho America's Open

American star Nelly Korda bounced back from her Chevron Championship disappointment in fine fashion. She grabbed a top-5 finish at Liberty Golf Course as she pushes to add to her major tally.

Reflecting on her performance in New Jersey, Korda shared a sweet Mother's Day wish on her Instagram:

"Block by block. Happy Mother's Day to all the mommas out there"

The 26-year-old earned $106,039 for her T5 finish at Mizuho America's Open. Her 2025 prize money earnings have now reached $576,743.

Korda will take the course next in Mexico for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, on May 22. She will then head to the second major of the season at the US Women's Open.

