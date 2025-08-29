LPGA stars Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson give junior reporter a dream day at FM Championship

This week's 2025 FM Championship sees several big-time golfers like Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda teeing it up at the iconic TPC Boston. On the first day of the tournament, the LPGA Tour stars had the pleasure of working with a young reporter.Minnie is a young golfer and is also a social media sensation. She had the opportunity to work as a reporter for the ongoing FM Championship on Thursday, where she met some of her idols.She had a dream day out in Boston as she not only met golf's superstars Lexi Thompson and Jeeno Thitikul, but she also got to interview them. Minnie had the opportunity of doing so as part of the Girls Golf program.The LPGA Tour-backed initiative to grow the sport amongst young girls posted a few images of Minnie having a field day on the course. They captioned the post as (via Instagram @girlsgolf):&quot;A junior reporters dream day… and we are just getting started 💫 Minnie had so many adventures today, day 1 FM Championship 📸🎤 #littlegirlsbigdreams #onemillionmoregirls 💜.&quot;Here's a look at Minnie meeting Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, and more of her heroes at the 2025 FM Championship (via Instagram @girlsgolf): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMinnie was so excited that she also posted a series of images on her personal Instagram account, which is managed by her parents. The young golfer posted (via Instagram @minniegolfer):Minnie meets Lexi Thompson, Jeeno Thitikul, and other LPGA Tour stars (Image via Instagram @minniegolfer)Lexi Thompson and Jeeno Thitikul were not the only two professional golfers who had the pleasure of being interviewed by Minnie. The other LPGA Tour stars who were asked about their performance at the FM Championship are Nelly Korda, Madelene Sagstrom, Brooke Henderson, Gaby Lopez, Alexa Pano, Megan Khang, Angela Stanford, and many more.Apart from being a reporter at the ongoing FM Championship, Minnie also played the mini golf course set up at TPC Boston by FM. She was at the tournament as part of the LPGA Tour and the United States Golf Association (USGA) sanctioned Girls Golf program.The program aims to provide girls between the ages of 6 to 17 a supportive environment to further their love for the game of golf. As the program was established in 1989, it now aids girls worldwide. They help young aspiring golfers by providing many opportunities, golf supplies, grants, and scholarships.The LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf aim to impact over one million girls across the globe by 2030. The campaign is backed by many of the circuit's players, with Angel Yin, Gaby Lopez, Rose Zhang, Madelene Sagstrom, and Sarah Schmelzel serving as its ambassadors for this year.What odds do Lexi Thompson and Jeeno Thitikul have to win the 2025 FM Championship?Following the conclusion of the first round of the 2025 FM Championship, Lexi Thompson is tied for 47th place with 25 other golfers. All of the 26 players are inside the projected cut line of 1 under par.According to Fan Duel Sportsbook, Lexi Thompson bears odds of +17,500 to win the tournament.On the other hand, Jeeno Thitikul fired up a 3 under par round at TPC Boston on Thursday to tie for 19th place with eleven other players, including Madelene Sagstrom and Haeran Ryu.The Thai golfer has odds of +900 to win the 2025 FM Championship as per Fan Duel Sportsbook.