LPGA superstar Charley Hull joins Jason Day to sign with Malbon Golf 

The Malbon Golf brand continues to grow, with Charley Hull being the latest in a long line of professional golfers to get involved with it. The LPGA Tour star has affiliated herself with the up-and-coming brand, which has slowly become a major name with several stars aligning themselves with it.

Hull joins Jason Day, Jeongeun Lee and Jesper Parnavik as the latest pro golfers to join, with Day getting a lot of attention for his Malbon Golf attire. Day said of his decision to end his partnership with Nike and link up with Malbon via Yahoo! Sports:

"Being able to now align myself with Malbon feels like a natural and exciting step forward in embracing a brand that resonates with a diverse and fashion-forward audience."

He added:

"My aim is to break down barriers, showcasing the human side of these remarkable athletes and emphasizing the diverse talents, personalities, and passions that make them unique."

Jason Day and Charley Hull will go a long way towards forcing Malbon Golf into the mainstream and giving it the brand recognition it needs. It sparked a lot of controversy, but Day and others are unbothered by it.

Charley Hull was recently diagnosed with ADHD

Everything changed recently for Charley Hull, who was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyper Disorder, or ADHD. It was something she never expected, as she admitted that she used to make fun of those having it.

She said (via Golfweek):

"I used to laugh at people who had it because I didn’t understand it."

Hull went on to describe what it was like for her:

"Sometimes you feel like you’re a prisoner in your own head. I can't sit down... “I drink a lot of water, and I’ve never understood why I drink a lot of water. I found out it’s actually a big thing with ADHD."

Despite the admission of her struggles, Hull doesn't want any sympathy. She said that she learned that she's just got to "ride it out" since there are good and bad days all the time:

"I feel like people are way too soft these days. You can’t say certain things and this and that. And a lot of people do blame it on mental health. But at the end of the day, go back 50 years ago … times were a lot harder, and people just got on with it. People just need to get on with it these days."

It seems to not have impacted her game very much. She may struggle to focus, but Hull is supremely talented and has done enough to get to the Rolex World No. 8 in the LPGA rankings. She's a terrific golfer who is only getting better each day.